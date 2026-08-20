Revolutionizing the Soundscapes: How Kedar Singh and VPSKS Musical RasiYa Private Limited Are Empowering Independent Artists Globally

VMPL

Advertisement

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 20: The global music industry is undergoing a massive digital transformation, and at the heart of this shift in India is a renewed love for regional and folk music. However, navigating the complexities of production, copyright, and distribution remains a daunting challenge for independent artists. Stepping in to bridge this massive industry gap is VPSKS Musical RasiYa Private Limited, a dynamic music enterprise founded and led by visionary entrepreneur Mr. Kedar Singh.

Advertisement

Through an innovative, artist-first business model, Kedar Singh is not just producing music; he is building sustainable careers for musicians, lyricists, and composers across the country.

Advertisement

The Visionary Behind the Brand: Kedar Singh (Founder & CEO)

At the helm of VPSKS Musical RasiYa Private Limited is its Director, Founder, and CEO, Mr. Kedar Singh. An astute professional with a deep-rooted passion for music and a sharp understanding of the digital media landscape, Kedar Singh noticed that countless talented artists were struggling to monetize their craft.

Advertisement

His journey began with a clear objective: to democratize the music distribution process. As a leader, his vision is to empower local talent by giving them access to global platforms, ensuring they receive the spotlight and the financial rewards they rightfully deserve. Under his guidance, the company has grown from a passionate startup into a formidable powerhouse in the regional music sector.

About VPSKS Musical RasiYa Private Limited :

VPSKS Musical RasiYa Pvt. Ltd. is a premier music production, publishing, and digital distribution agency. While the company holds a special expertise in curating traditional folk and 'Rasiya' music, its portfolio extensively covers modern commercial tracks as well.

The company operates on a 360-degree business model that handles the entire lifecycle of a song. From the moment an artist walks into the studio with raw lyrics to the moment their track is streaming on a listener's smartphone in another country, VPSKS Musical RasiYa manages the entire process with professional finesse.

The Core Business Module: Points to Highlight

The company's services are built on a highly scalable business module designed to maximize reach and revenue for artists:

- Premium Music Production: Offering state-of-the-art studio facilities, the company collaborates with top-tier music directors and sound engineers to deliver high-fidelity audio that meets international streaming standards.

- Music Publishing & Rights Management: Navigating the legalities of the music business is complex. VPSKS meticulously handles Intellectual Property (IP) rights, ensuring that every artist, composer, and writer is legally protected and fairly compensated for their intellectual work.

- Global Digital Distribution Engine: The company serves as a massive digital bridge, distributing music to over 150+ major audio and video streaming platforms globally, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, and JioSaavn.

Key Achievements and Strategic Alliances

What establishes VPSKS Musical RasiYa Private Limited as a credible and dominant player in the market are its strategic operational achievements:

- IPRS Integration: By successfully aligning its operations with The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the company guarantees absolute transparency in royalty collection, ensuring artists get paid for every public performance and digital play.

- Believe International Network: The company has established a powerful digital distribution network in partnership with Believe International. This strategic alliance allows VPSKS to push regional Indian music onto the global stage, giving local artists an unprecedented international reach.

Our Vision & Mission

- Vision: "To globally elevate the richness of regional and folk music through highly efficient digital curation, ensuring that the authentic voices of India resonate on global music charts."

Mission: "To provide an integrated, seamless, and transparent solution for music production, publishing, and distribution, thereby creating an ecosystem where artists can thrive creatively and financially."

The Road Ahead

Under the visionary leadership of Kedar Singh, VPSKS Musical RasiYa Private Limited is doing much more than releasing songs; it is preserving culture, protecting artistic rights, and redefining the business of music in India. For independent artists looking for a reliable partner to launch their global careers, VPSKS Musical RasiYa stands as the ultimate destination.

Connect with us on

Website: https://ksmusical.com

Company: VPSKS Musical RasiYa Private Limited

Leadership: Mr. Kedar Singh (Director, Founder & CEO)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)