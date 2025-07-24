DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / Rewiring Business Conversations: MCUBE Welcomes New CTO to Lead the Change

Rewiring Business Conversations: MCUBE Welcomes New CTO to Lead the Change

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:15 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

India PR Distribution

Advertisement

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 24: Bringing decades of technology leadership across global markets, Mr. Vikas Gupta joins MCUBE as the Chief Technology Officer, effective recently. Signalling a focused push to the next phase of intelligent telephony and a customer-centric future, this appointment reflects a bold step forward.

A technologist with a rare blend of business insight and technical depth, Mr. Gupta is an alumnus of IIT-BHU and holds an MBA from Sai Sathya Institute of Higher Learning. He has contributed to the growth and transformation of firms like Infosys, CSC, NetApp, Trilogy, Unisys and Sapiens.

Advertisement

Having led large-scale transformation programs and multi-geo program deliveries, he made customer-centricity the core. After 28 years in global technology leadership across the USA, Europe, and South Asia, he joined MCUBE with a mission to deliver futuristic telephony with a human touch, intuitive, intelligent, and always within reach, says Vikas.

As MCUBE doubles down on building empathetic, AI-powered voice experiences at scale, the company is strengthening its technology leadership to drive this vision forward. "With Vikas at the helm of technology, we look forward to building a human-centric solution that integrates AI tech", stated Ajay Jagtap, Director of Sales & Marketing, MCUBE.

Advertisement

MCUBE is an enterprise-grade cloud telephony service provider platform focused on transforming how businesses manage, track and respond to customer interactions. With the latest suite of AI-powered features, such as post-call analytics and voice bot, we support faster decision-making and a more personalized experience for all businesses.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts