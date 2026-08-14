RGIPT Bengaluru Strengthens Campus Infrastructure with Foundation Stone Laying for Gymnasium and Inauguration of CDC Office, Vehicle Parking and BMTC Bus Stop.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Bengaluru Campus, marked another significant milestone in its ongoing campus development with the laying of the foundation stone for a new Gymnasium and the inauguration of the Career Development Centre (CDC) Office, Vehicle Parking Facility and BMTC Bus Stop by Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT, today.

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These initiatives further strengthen RGIPT Bengaluru's commitment to developing a modern, vibrant and student-centric campus, with focused attention on health and wellness, career development, industry engagement, campus mobility and public transport connectivity.

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The foundation stone laying for the new Gymnasium marks the commencement of an important addition to the campus's fitness and wellness infrastructure. The proposed facility is envisaged to provide students and members of the RGIPT community with modern facilities for physical fitness, recreation and wellness, while encouraging a healthy, active and balanced lifestyle.

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The Career Development Centre (CDC) Office was formally inaugurated as a dedicated and professionally equipped institutional facility to strengthen placements, internships, career counselling, industry interaction and overall professional development of students. The CDC comprises a dedicated office for the Chairperson, two Training and Placement Officer (TPO) offices, a conference room equipped with virtual meeting facilities, and five dedicated rooms to facilitate interviews and interaction between students and independent interview panels. The facility is further supported by a digital display panel for showcasing placement activities, career events, industry interactions and other important CDC initiatives. The new infrastructure is expected to facilitate more effective engagement with industry and organisations, provide a professional environment for recruitment and interaction processes, expand career opportunities for students, and support their smooth transition from academic learning to successful professional careers.

The Vehicle Parking Facility was also inaugurated as part of the Institute's efforts to provide dedicated and well-organised parking space within the campus. The facility will help accommodate the vehicles of students, faculty members, staff and visitors, while ensuring better management of vehicular movement and parking on the campus. The new facility is expected to contribute to a more orderly, convenient and accessible campus environment.

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The inauguration of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Bus Stop at the RGIPT Bengaluru Campus (Energy Institute) marks an important milestone in making the campus better connected, more accessible and more convenient for the entire RGIPT community. As part of this initiative, BMTC has introduced a dedicated STRR/EX-STRR service on the Hosakote–Devanahalli route, with 18 buses operating at intervals of approximately 30–45 minutes and a designated stop at the RGIPT Bengaluru Campus. The service connects the campus to key destinations along the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) corridor, including Nelamangala, Doddaballapura, Devanahalli and Hosakote, and provides convenient access to important locations such as Nelamangala Bus Station, Doddaballapura Bus Stand, Devanahalli Old/New Bus Station, STRR Devanahalli Toll, Balepura Gate, MVJ Medical Hospital, Hosakote KEB Circle and Hosakote Bus Stand. For added convenience, students and other commuters can use the NAMMA BMTC mobile application to search for “STRR”, select “Energy Institute” as the stop, and access available bus information, including live location and expected arrival times where available. The new connectivity is expected to make daily commuting more convenient, reliable and affordable, while strengthening RGIPT Bengaluru's integration with the wider Bengaluru public transport network and supporting its emergence as a well-connected and student-friendly campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT, emphasised that the development of RGIPT Bengaluru is being guided by a clear objective of creating an ecosystem that enables students to excel academically, remain physically and mentally well, and prepare confidently for professional careers. He stated that the foundation stone laying for the Gymnasium and the inauguration of the CDC Office, Vehicle Parking Facility and BMTC Bus Stop are meaningful additions to this ecosystem, strengthening four essential aspects of campus life—well-being, career development, mobility and connectivity. He added that the Institute is committed to continuously improving the quality and functionality of campus facilities so that students can benefit from an environment that is conducive to learning, innovation, interaction and overall development.

The event was attended by senior Institute officials, faculty members, staff and students. The initiatives form part of RGIPT Bengaluru's broader development plan to build a vibrant, professionally oriented and industry-connected campus, supported by strong academic, research and student-support infrastructure. With its expanding capabilities in education, research, innovation and industry engagement, RGIPT Bengaluru is steadily positioning itself as an important centre for the emerging needs of the energy, technology and management sectors, with a vision to nurture talented professionals and contribute meaningfully to India's evolving energy and technology landscape.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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