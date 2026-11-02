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Home / Business / RGIPT Inaugurates KALTARANG 2026, Celebrating Creativity, Culture and the Spirit of Youth

RGIPT Inaugurates KALTARANG 2026, Celebrating Creativity, Culture and the Spirit of Youth

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PTI
Updated At : 05:32 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Three-day cultural festival themed “City of Unlived Dreams” encourages student expression, confidence, teamwork, and holistic development

Jais, Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 2: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Jais, inaugurated KALTARANG 2026, its annual cultural festival, on 31 October 2026. Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT, was the Chief Guest, while Shri T. Saravanan, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Amethi, attended as the Guest of Honour. The festival celebrates artistic expression, student creativity and cultural diversity, while highlighting the role of cultural participation in holistic personality development.

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The theme of this year’s festival, “City of Unlived Dreams,” reflects the aspirations, imagination and untapped potential of young people. The programme opened with addresses by Gargee Pandey and Tanya, Joint Secretaries of the Cultural Council, who introduced the theme and highlighted Aurora, a paperless coordination initiative that reflects the students’ commitment to responsible event management.

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Dr. Amit Saxena, Convener of the Cultural Council, thanked the Institute administration, faculty members and student organisers for their collective support. He appreciated the dedication of the Cultural Council and encouraged students to participate wholeheartedly, build friendships and celebrate one another’s talents and achievements.

Dr. Koushik Guha Biswas, Dean, Student Affairs, explained that KALTARANG combines “Kala” (art) and “Tarang” (wave), symbolising waves of creativity, enthusiasm and artistic expression. He described the festival as a platform for students to discover hidden talents, overcome stage fear and develop confidence. Emphasising the values of Character, Confidence and Courage, he encouraged students to be bold, respectful and ambitious.

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Addressing the gathering as Guest of Honour, Shri T. Saravanan, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Amethi, appreciated RGIPT’s emphasis on extracurricular activities alongside academic excellence. Drawing on his own experiences of participating in inter-school competitions, he noted that cultural and extracurricular activities help build confidence, teamwork, concentration and essential life skills. He encouraged students to interact with peers from diverse backgrounds, step beyond their comfort zones, accept their imperfections and focus on developing good character and a well-rounded personality.

In his inaugural address, Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT, emphasised that education extends beyond examinations and degrees. It must also nurture imagination, confidence, character and the courage to explore new possibilities. He encouraged students not to let fear of failure prevent them from participating, expressing their ideas or discovering their abilities. He reminded them that the value of participation lies not only in winning prizes but also in learning, growing and becoming better than they were before.

Prof. Hirani highlighted that cultural festivals help students develop leadership, teamwork, responsibility, time management, resilience and respect for others—qualities that complement technical knowledge and prepare them for professional and personal challenges. He urged students to celebrate diversity, support fellow participants and recognise that there is no single definition of talent or one path to success. He encouraged them to dream boldly, experiment, learn from setbacks and use their knowledge and creativity to make a positive contribution to society and the nation.

Connecting creativity with innovation and entrepreneurship, Prof. Hirani reiterated RGIPT’s vision of supporting up to 100 student-led start-ups annually. He encouraged students to identify problems, work collaboratively and explore ways to turn promising ideas into practical solutions and entrepreneurial ventures. He also urged them to focus on continuous self-improvement rather than comparing their progress with that of others, observing that the progress of students is fundamental to the progress of the nation.

KALTARANG 2026 features a vibrant programme of cultural activities, including dance, music, literary events, poetry, fashion shows, band performances and musical evenings. Organised primarily through the leadership and collective efforts of the student Cultural Council, with support from the Office of the Dean, Student Affairs, the festival offers students opportunities to express themselves, develop organisational and leadership skills, build friendships and learn beyond the classroom.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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