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Home / Business / RGIPT Marks National Sports Day with Three Days of Energy, Competition and Sporting Spirit

RGIPT Marks National Sports Day with Three Days of Energy, Competition and Sporting Spirit

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ANI
Updated At : 12:07 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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PNN

Jais [Uttar Pradesh], September 5: Three days, five sporting disciplines and an overwhelming display of enthusiasm marked the National Sports Day celebrations at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) from 28 to 30 August 2026. Organised by the RGIPT Sports Council under the inspiring theme “Khelega Bharat, Jeetega Bharat”, the celebrations brought students together in the true spirit of sportsmanship, fitness, teamwork and healthy competition.

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From the strategy and concentration of Chess to the speed and precision of Table Tennis, the skill and patience of Snooker and Carrom, and the energy and teamwork of the Football League, the campus remained alive with sporting action throughout the three-day celebration. Fitness enthusiasts also took on strength and endurance challenges at the RGIPT Gym, adding another dimension to the celebrations.

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The event concluded with a Closing and Award Ceremony, where outstanding performances were recognised and celebrated. Director Prof. Harish Hirani, along with Dr. Koushik Guha Biswas (DOSA), graced the ceremony and presented medals and trophies to the winners and runners-up, applauding the students for their enthusiasm, determination and sporting spirit.

The Football League emerged as one of the major attractions of the celebrations, witnessing spirited competition between hostel teams. Homi Bhabha Hostel emerged victorious, while Subhas Chandra Bose Hostel secured the runner-up position. Subhro Sekhar Das was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.

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In Chess, Rudraksh emerged as the winner in the boys' category, with Nimit Jain as runner-up. In the girls' category, Anushka secured the top position, followed by Anshika as runner-up.

In Carrom, Krishna and Musharaf emerged winners in the boys' category, while Kartikey and Yashvir finished as runners-up. In the girls' category, Anshika and Anushka claimed the winning position, with Sakshi and Kashyapee securing the runner-up position.

The Snooker competition also witnessed strong performances, with Prince Raj and Om Gaurav winning the Gold medal. Korsame Lathong and Shashank Tripathi secured Silver, while Rudraksha Singh and Tasks Agarwal won Bronze.

Taking the message of National Sports Day beyond competitive sports, the RGIPT Gym organised a Fitness Score Challenge and a Plank Hold Challenge, testing participants' strength, stamina and endurance.

Abhay topped the Fitness Score Challenge with an impressive 84 repetitions, while Vishnu Vardhan secured the runner-up position with 77 repetitions. In the Plank Hold Challenge, Vishnu Vardhan demonstrated remarkable endurance by holding the plank for 9 minutes 06 seconds, while Ayush finished as runner-up with a commendable time of 7 minutes 09 seconds.

The National Sports Day celebrations reflected RGIPT's commitment to nurturing students through an education that goes beyond the classroom. Sports provide an important platform for developing discipline, resilience, leadership, teamwork, confidence and a healthy competitive spirit—qualities that contribute significantly to both personal and professional development.

https://rgipt.ac.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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