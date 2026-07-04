RGIPT Opens New Opportunities for Students Across India Through Its Unique Diploma-to-B.Tech Pathway

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Sivasagar (Assam) [India], July 4: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), an Institution of National Importance established by an Act of Parliament, has announced an exciting opportunity for students across India to pursue a unique academic pathway that seamlessly integrates diploma and engineering education.

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Every year, RGIPT admits 480 students into its three-year Diploma Engineering programmes at its Sivasagar Campus in Assam. Out of these, 240 seats are reserved exclusively for students from Assam, while the remaining 240 seats are open to students from the rest of the country. Over the years, it has been observed that many students from outside Assam have not fully utilized these opportunities. To ensure that deserving students across India can benefit from the world-class facilities and academic ecosystem of RGIPT, the Institute has now introduced more flexible admission options based on Class 10 (HSLC) performance.

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The RGIPT Diploma programme is designed as a gateway to higher technical education and offers opportunities well beyond a conventional diploma course. Students can join the programme immediately after completing Class 10, subject to meeting the eligibility requirements prescribed in the Diploma Admission Brochure, and obtain a diploma degree in three years. Significantly, students securing a CPI of 7.5 or above are eligible for direct lateral entry into the second year of the B.Tech programme at RGIPT, enabling meritorious students to seamlessly progress towards an engineering degree from one of India's premier institutions without appearing in the highly competitive JEE (Advanced) examination.

This pathway provides an extraordinary opportunity because admission to the regular B.Tech programme at RGIPT is generally through the highly competitive JEE (Advanced) examination. Thus, motivated diploma students can continue their academic journey and ultimately earn both a Diploma and a B.Tech degree from one of India's premier technical institutions.

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The academic experience offered by RGIPT is also unique in terms of exposure and diversity. After completing the diploma programme at the Sivasagar Campus in Assam, eligible students pursuing B.Tech studies spend the second and third years at the RGIPT Jais Campus in Uttar Pradesh, followed by the final year at the state-of-the-art Bengaluru Campus in Karnataka.

This multi-campus educational experience enables students to live and study in three culturally and geographically distinct regions of India. Such exposure significantly enriches students' personalities, broadens their perspectives, enhances adaptability, and develops leadership qualities essential for succeeding in today's global environment.

Speaking about this distinctive academic model, RGIPT officials stated that the Institute firmly believes that exposure to diverse cultures, languages, academic ecosystems, and industrial environments helps shape students into future leaders, innovators, and responsible citizens.

Students also benefit from RGIPT's strong emphasis on experiential learning, industry interaction, innovation, entrepreneurship, and research-oriented education. The Institute's campuses are equipped with modern laboratories, advanced infrastructure, highly qualified faculty, and excellent residential facilities.

Admissions to the vacant seats in the third round are currently being conducted on the basis of marks obtained in the Class 10 (HSLC) examination with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects. Interested students from across India are encouraged to take advantage of this exceptional opportunity and become part of the RGIPT family. Eligible candidates must have secured at least 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwD candidates) in Class 10, along with minimum prescribed marks in Mathematics and Science.

RGIPT invites aspiring young students and their parents to explore this distinctive Diploma-to-B.Tech pathway that combines academic excellence, national exposure, and outstanding career prospects.

For admission details and online registration, visit:

https://rgipt.ac.in/diploma-Admission-2026-27/

https://rgipterp.com/assam-admission/index.php

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