RGIPT Sivasagar Campus Celebrates Its 6th Convocation; 143 Students Awarded Diplomas

Sivasagar (Assam) [India], November 14: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Sivasagar Campus, celebrated its 6th Convocation Ceremony, held as part of the Institute’s 10th Convocation, on November 14, 2026, marking a significant milestone in its journey of academic excellence and commitment to developing skilled human resources for the energy sector.

The ceremony was graced by Shri Gokul Chandra Swargiary, Managing Director, Assam Gas Company Limited, as the Chief Guest, and Shri Sandeep Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, MC2 Foundation, as the Guest of Honour. The ceremony was presided over by Prof. Aniruddha B. Pandit, President, Board of Governors (BoG), RGIPT.

Among the distinguished dignitaries present were Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT; Prof. M. S. Balathanigaimani, Dean of Faculty Affairs and Registrar; Dr. Arshad Aijaz, Dean of Academic Affairs; and Dr. Chinmoy Jit Sarma, In-Charge, RGIPT Sivasagar Campus. The occasion was attended by representatives from industry and government, members of academia, graduating students, their parents and guardians, faculty members, officers, staff, and media representatives.

A total of 143 students successfully completed their diploma programmes during the academic session 2025–26 and were awarded their diplomas in five engineering disciplines:

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• Chemical Engineering – 20 students

• Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering – 27 students

• Fire and Safety Engineering – 22 students

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• Mechanical Engineering – 39 students

• Petroleum Engineering – 35 students

The academic achievements of the graduating batch were further celebrated through the presentation of prestigious Institute medals.

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Major Medal Awardees

• President’s Gold Medal: Mr. Adilur Rohman (Mechanical Engineering), in recognition of outstanding academic excellence.

• Director’s Gold Medal: Mr. Abhijit Bhuyan, for exemplary all-round performance.

The Institute Branch Topper Gold Medals were awarded to Mr. Anurag Kalita (Chemical Engineering), Mr. Saheer Parwez Ahmed (Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering), Mr. Nitul Borah (Fire and Safety Engineering), Mr. Adilur Rohman (Mechanical Engineering), and Ms. Seema Kumari Pandit (Petroleum Engineering), in recognition of their outstanding academic performance in their respective disciplines.

Director Highlights Institutional Achievements, Strategic Priorities and Future Academic Expansion

The ceremony commenced with the academic procession, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and Saraswati Vandana, symbolizing the pursuit of knowledge, wisdom, and enlightenment. Prof. Harish Hirani, Director, RGIPT, extended a warm welcome to the distinguished dignitaries and felicitated the guests on the dais.

In his address, Prof. Hirani congratulated the graduating students and their parents on this significant academic milestone. He presented an overview of the progress and achievements of the RGIPT Sivasagar Campus, highlighting its academic growth, student accomplishments, sponsored research activities, intellectual property generation, industry collaborations, sustainability initiatives, and ongoing infrastructure development. He emphasized the Institute’s continued efforts towards strengthening its academic and research ecosystem, enhancing institutional capabilities, and creating opportunities for innovation and meaningful engagement with industry.

Prof. Hirani reiterated RGIPT’s commitment to developing robust, state-of-the-art teaching, research, and innovation infrastructure to establish itself as a premier national institution catering to the evolving technological and human resource requirements of the energy sector. He stressed the importance of strengthening industry–academia partnerships, fostering interdisciplinary research, encouraging entrepreneurship, and preparing students to address emerging challenges associated with energy transition, environmental sustainability, and technological advancement.

As part of the proposed academic expansion of the Sivasagar Campus, he also highlighted the possibility of introducing a B.Tech. programme in Environmental Science and Engineering through lateral entry, aimed at creating additional opportunities for diploma graduates and strengthening academic engagement in the increasingly important domain of environmental sustainability. The proposal would be placed before the appropriate statutory authorities for consideration and approval, including the Senate and the Board of Governors (BoG). The eligibility framework for admission, including the requirement of a minimum Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) and the possible introduction of an entrance examination, would be examined and deliberated upon by the competent authorities before finalization.

Concluding his address, Prof. Hirani encouraged the graduating students to pursue their professional journeys with dedication, intellectual curiosity, integrity, and a commitment to lifelong learning. He urged them to apply their knowledge and skills towards technological innovation, industrial development, environmental sustainability, and nation-building, while upholding the highest standards of professional ethics and social responsibility.

Dignitaries Inspire the Graduating Students

In his presidential address, Prof. Aniruddha B. Pandit, President, Board of Governors, RGIPT, congratulated the graduating students and appreciated the efforts of the faculty and staff in nurturing young professionals. He encouraged the students to pursue excellence in their chosen careers and remain committed to ethical values and responsible citizenship.

Shri Gokul Chandra Swargiary, Chief Guest, congratulated the graduates and motivated them to translate their academic knowledge into practical solutions for industry and society. He highlighted the importance of technical competence, dedication, and continuous learning in building successful professional careers.

Shri Sandeep Maheshwari, Guest of Honour and Chief Executive Officer of MC2 Foundation, shared his perspectives on the importance of industry–academia collaboration, skill development, and preparing young professionals to meet the evolving needs of the energy sector. Drawing upon MC2 Foundation’s engagement with the energy ecosystem, he emphasized the significance of nurturing industry-relevant competencies, promoting innovation, and creating meaningful opportunities for young talent. He encouraged the graduating students to pursue their professional aspirations with dedication and contribute to technological advancement and the larger goals of society.

Sivasagar Campus: A Growing Centre for Technical Education

Established in 2017, the RGIPT Sivasagar Campus has steadily expanded its academic footprint and institutional capabilities. Beginning its academic journey with three programmes, the campus has progressively developed into an important centre for technical education in the northeastern region.

At present, the campus offers diploma programmes across seven disciplines: Chemical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Fire and Safety Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Petroleum Engineering, with a total student enrolment of 705.

The expansion of academic programmes and student strength reflects RGIPT’s commitment to strengthening technical education in the Northeast and developing a skilled workforce for the petroleum, natural gas, energy, manufacturing, and allied industrial sectors.

Convocation Pledge: A Commitment to Knowledge, Values and Society

One of the most solemn and memorable moments of the ceremony was the administration of the convocation pledge to the graduating students. The pledge reaffirmed their commitment to truth (Satya), righteousness (Dharma), integrity, and ethical conduct. The graduates also pledged not to neglect their responsibilities towards societal welfare, prosperity, learning, and teaching, while honouring their duties towards their parents and the Almighty.

The pledge served as a reminder that education extends beyond academic qualifications and professional accomplishments; it also entails a lifelong responsibility towards humanity, society, and the nation.

The ceremony formally concluded with the closing remarks by Prof. Aniruddha B. Pandit, President, Board of Governors, RGIPT, followed by the National Anthem.

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