rhino.ai Announces Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Scale End-to-End Agentic Modernization

Washington, D.C,Oct.19, 2026 / Agility PR - AsiaNet / --

Collaboration combines governed business logic, agentic modernization, and repeatable transformation factories to move legacy estates from discovery through deployment on AWS.

Advertisement

rhino.ai today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help enterprises understand and modernize complex legacy estates end to end, using governed business logic as the foundation for agentic transformation on AWS.

Advertisement

Enterprises cannot modernize what they cannot accurately understand. Critical business rules are buried across decades of custom code, packaged applications, SaaS configurations, low-code systems, databases, integrations, mainframe systems, and undocumented human decisions. Traditional modernization programs spend enormous time reconstructing that knowledge before transformation can begin, and many tools stop once the assessment or plan is complete. rhino.ai is designed to close both sides of that gap: reconstruct the existing estate into governed business logic, then use that understanding to execute the modernization through deployment. The SCA formalizes a multi-year technical collaboration, go-to-market alignment, and customer delivery planning between rhino.ai and AWS to scale that end-to-end model.

" Enterprises want to run agentic AI, but those agents need a reliable understanding of the business logic buried across legacy systems,” said Adam Branch, chief executive officer of rhino.ai. "rhino.ai makes the whole estate readable and governed, then carries that understanding through the modernization lifecycle from discovery to deployment. AWS provides the modernization and agentic services that help put it to work at scale. This SCA formalizes a multi-year collaboration around that model."

Advertisement

" Customers today expect modernization to move at the speed of their business — not over multi-year timelines," said Chandra Pinapala, Director, Global Strategic Partners, AWS. " rhino.ai built its offering on AWS, using services like AWS Transform and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to turn governed business logic into agentic modernization, and AWS Marketplace to put it in customers' hands fast. That combination delivers the speed and agility enterprises expect today, and this SCA lets us bring it to more customers together."

Understand, Transform, Scale

The collaboration is organized around three capabilities that build on each other:

• Understand the existing estate. Logic Hub, Rhino.ai's core capability for discovering and analyzing legacy business logic, reconstructs, validates, versions, and governs the business logic buried across a customer's legacy environment. That gives agents built and operated on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore a machine-readable source of truth for how the business actually works. This governed understanding is the foundation the rest of the collaboration depends on.

• Modernize legacy estates end to end. rhino's agentic modernization workbench carries governed business logic from discovery through specification, transformation, validation, and deployment. Rather than stopping at assessment or modernization recommendations, it coordinates rhino agents, human experts, and AWS modernization and AI services to execute the transformation. Two solutions in AWS Marketplace bring this to enterprises today: rhino Agentic Legacy Modernization applies the approach across custom code, packaged software, SaaS, and low-code environments, and rhino Agentic Mainframe Modernization, launched August 31, 2026, extends it to the mainframe and every system connected to it.

• Scale the transformation across an installed base. Transformation Workbench for Software Vendors industrializes the model for independent software vendors (ISVs) moving customers off legacy platforms. Each migration records the decision experts approve data mappings, exception handling, compliance checks, testing, sequencing, and transformation choices. Those decisions are saved as governed, usable patterns. Later migrations start from the pattern the vendor has already approved instead of starting over, so there’s less repeated expert work and more automation as the factory matures.

How rhino.ai runs inside an AWS environment

rhino.ai deploys inside the customer's AWS environment. Logic Hub reconstructs, validates, versions, and governs the business logic of the existing estate. rhino's agentic modernization workbench uses that governed context to coordinate human teams, rhino agents, and AWS services including AWS Transform and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore across modernization workflows. Modernized services deploy into cloud-native architectures on AWS.

Every logic artifact is traceable to its source and versioned across changes, with named human approval gates available before downstream generation and deployment. That audit trail gives organizations in regulated environments evidence connecting modernized requirements and behavior back to source logic, changes, and human approvals.

Customer momentum

In a recent engagement with a large financial services enterprise, rhino.ai reconstructed and modernized 500+ undocumented Java processes in nine months against an eighteen-month original scope. Federal engagements delivered through implementation partners have achieved 60% faster discovery on some of the most complex legacy environments in government, with governed specifications feeding directly into downstream transformation work rather than sitting as static documents.

"rhino.ai continues to surface the hidden business logic and workflows inside our legacy systems, giving Koch companies a trusted foundation for modernizing on AWS," said Tanner Gonzalez, Director at Koch Labs. "As we expand this work across the enterprise, that shared understanding helps our teams move faster and with greater confidence."

Get started

rhino Agentic Legacy Modernization and rhino Agentic Mainframe Modernization are available in AWS Marketplace. Enterprises interested in deploying rhino.ai's platform can contact the rhino.ai team at sales@rhino.ai to learn more.

About rhino.ai

rhino.ai is an end-to-end agentic modernization platform. It reconstructs complex legacy estates into governed business logic and carries that understanding from discovery and specification through transformation, validation, and deployment. rhino Agentic Legacy Modernization and rhino Agentic Mainframe Modernization are available in AWS Marketplace. rhino.ai holds the AWS AI Software Competency and is an AWS Validated ISV Accelerate Partner and AWS Global Startup Partner.

Media Contact

press@rhino.ai

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Asianet and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)