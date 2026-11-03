RIDES -2026 to focus on resilient innovation design engineering & sustainable across civil engineering

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3: The Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) (ACCE(I)), Hyderabad Centre, is organising RIDES-2026 – Conference of Civil Engineers along with Build-Tech Expo 2026 on November 26 and 27 at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI), Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

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The two-day event is expected to bring together over 1,000 civil engineering professionals, structural engineers, architects, contractors, industry leaders, academicians, researchers and students to discuss emerging challenges and technological advancements in the construction and infrastructure sectors.

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The conference will feature eminent national and international experts, with Prof. Sunaina Singh, former Vice-Chancellor of Nalanda University, delivering the keynote address on the restoration, rehabilitation and remodelling of the historic Nalanda structures dating back to 415 BC. Dr. Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla (CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee) will address climate-resilient infrastructure, disaster preparedness and earthquake and flood risks, while Dr. Sandeep Shirkhedkar will highlight LiDAR, GIS and Digital Twin applications in infrastructure development. Prof. Dr.-Ing. Marwan Alzaylaie will discuss advanced deep foundation engineering, while Dr. V. Rajendran, Dr. N. Ananda Valli (Director, CSIR-SERC, Chennai), and Dr. Mohammed Sajid Abbasi will share expertise in structural rehabilitation, structural health monitoring and long-span spatial structures. Sessions on digital engineering, BIM-integrated design and 3D concrete printing will be led by Roy Aniruddha and Er. V. Umamaheswaran (L&T Construction). Other technical deliberations will cover high-rise plumbing, sustainable green roofs, vertical transportation and composite structures, presented by Er. Veeresh S.C., Dr. Ankit Garg, Er. V. Jagadish Kumar and Er. Gururaj S. Thali, highlighting emerging technologies and sustainable engineering solutions for the future of civil engineering.

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With increasing challenges from climate change, extreme weather events, rapid urbanisation and ageing infrastructure, RIDES-2026 aims to promote resilient, sustainable and innovative engineering solutions. The conference will also facilitate knowledge exchange and strengthen collaboration between industry, academia and government agencies.

Alongside the conference, Build-Tech Expo 2026 will showcase innovative construction materials, advanced machinery, engineering software, sustainable building solutions and emerging technologies. The exhibition will provide a platform for product demonstrations, networking and business development and will also be open to the public.

The event is being organised under the leadership of ACCE(I) Hyderabad Centre Chairman - Er. Bheem Rao Jaligama , Organising Chairman - Er. Rajkumar Kacharla, ACCE(I)Secretary General - Er. Adepu Kashiram, Organising Co-Chairman - Er.Saddi Mahender Reddy, Vice- Chairman & Organising Secretary -Er. C Ramesh, Hon- Secretary Er. D.S Jaya Prakash, Organising Treasurer -Er. Rudra Amarnath Babu, Media Convener- Er. Akkala Sudhakar.

Event: RIDES-2026 Conference of Civil Engineers & Build-Tech Expo

Dates: November 26–27, 2026

Venue: ESCI, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Registration: www.accei-rides.com

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