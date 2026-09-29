BusinessWire India

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29: Kanpur Food Explorers (KFE), founded by local creator Gokul Garg, has recently crossed 100,000 Instagram followers, marking a significant milestone for the regional creator platform and reflecting the growing influence of local digital communities. India’s creator economy is expanding beyond the metros, with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities emerging as growing hubs for content and influencer marketing.

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The rise of regional creators comes amid a growing digital audience, with 958 million active internet users in 2025, 57% from rural India, according to IAMAI-Kantar. Industry research also shows that Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities account for 43–48% of influencer campaigns, highlighting the growing relevance of creators beyond the metros.

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Garg started Kanpur Food Explorers in 2017 as a platform to discover and document Kanpur’s food culture and local experiences. Since then, it has grown into a community of over 100,000 Instagram followers.

“When I started Kanpur Food Explorers, the idea was to showcase the food and experiences that made Kanpur special. Over time, my love for food opened up several career opportunities, and we realised we could create similar opportunities for others through consulting, marketing, photography, content and more.

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Today, Kanpur Food Explorers is more than just a city page. It connects local businesses, creators and audiences, while helping people discover Kanpur in new ways. What began with a passion for food has grown into a larger ecosystem of creativity, opportunities and storytelling, rooted in our love for the city.”

— Gokul Garg, Founder, Kanpur Food Explorers

The evolution of platforms such as KFE also reflects how the role of creators is changing in smaller cities. Local restaurants, retailers and emerging brands are increasingly working with creators who understand their audiences and cultural context, while creators themselves are building capabilities across content, social media, influencer marketing and consulting. As these regional ecosystems mature, India’s creator economy is becoming increasingly decentralised, with influence being built within the cities and communities creators know best.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kanpurfoodexplorers/

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