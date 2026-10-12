HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Garden of Ethereal Realms: Guo Pei Costume Art Exhibition" opened on September 27, 2026, at the China National Silk Museum in Hangzhou. As a leading figure in Chinese contemporary haute couture, Guo Pei has spent four decades exploring the intersection of traditional craftsmanship and modern costume design. This exhibition is a personal retrospective that traces the evolution of her creative career.

Drawing from 40 years of work, the exhibition features approximately 200 haute couture pieces, organized into four sections and nine representative series. It systematically presents Guo Pei's long-term exploration of garment structure, traditional techniques, material language, and East-West aesthetics. Works on display include One Thousand and Two Nights, Legend, Samsara, Paradise Island, and Children's Dream, among others. Notably, the exhibition also showcases the golden embroidered dragon robe worn by global pop icon Rihanna at the 2015 Met Gala, red-carpet gowns for celebrated stars such as Liu Shishi and Dilraba, as well as costumes created for national stages including the Beijing Olympics and CCTV Spring Festival Gala.

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The four sections—"Time, Fable, Rebirth," "Building Dreams, Legend," "Dream Isle Garden," and "Eastern Palace Echoes"—offer a comprehensive view of her artistic journey. A folded-paper installation is also featured, reinterpreting the contours, layers, and power of haute couture through structural language.

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As a specialized museum dedicated to silk, textiles, and costume culture, the China National Silk Museum places haute couture within the context of silk history and dress culture. The exhibition invites the public to rediscover the contemporary value of traditional materials and craftsmanship, and to appreciate the time, skill, and creativity behind each haute couture piece.

Exhibition Information

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Exhibition: Garden of Ethereal Realms: Guo Pei Costume Art Exhibition

Dates: September 27, 2026 – August 31, 2027

Location: Fashion Gallery, China National Silk Museum, Hangzhou

Content: 40 years of Guo Pei's creations, approximately 200 haute couture works

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