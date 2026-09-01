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Home / Business / RiiFFS Parfums Unveils 'Freeze in Flame' in Mumbai, Kicking Off Global 12-Country Rollout

RiiFFS Parfums Unveils 'Freeze in Flame' in Mumbai, Kicking Off Global 12-Country Rollout

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ANI
Updated At : 04:57 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Luxury fragrance house RiiFFS Parfums has officially launched its latest creation, Freeze in Flame, hosting an exclusive preview at the Trident, Nariman Point. The event marks the first leg of an international rollout spanning more than 12 countries, aimed at connecting creators, industry insiders, and fragrance enthusiasts worldwide.

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Formulated by master perfumer Shinichiro Oba, the composition marks a global technical milestone as the first fine fragrance to incorporate 100% natural raspberry and passionfruit extracts captured whole directly from the fruit. The extraction method bypasses purely synthetic fruit accords to preserve the raw, authentic aromatic profile of the botanicals.

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To introduce the fragrance, RiiFFS departed from conventional launch formats, staging a curated multi-sensory dining experience designed to translate the scent's olfactory pyramid into gastronomy. Each culinary course interpreted specific aromatic notes of Oba's blend through paired flavors, temperatures, and textures, illustrating the contrasting hot-and-cold duality behind the Freeze in Flame concept.

The Mumbai gathering drew over 150 guests from the entertainment, fashion, and digital media spheres, including actors and creators Sana Sultan, Bhavin Bhanushali, Himanshu Arora, and Sadhaaf Shankar.

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The multi-market campaign reflects a broader push by RiiFFS Parfums to expand its international footprint, leveraging high-touch experiential events and botanical innovation to position the label across key global luxury markets.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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