RIL deal: Amazon, Future to approach Singapore tribunal

New Delhi, April 6

The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of the Amazon-Future dispute as the parties agreed to approach Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) for resumption of arbitral proceedings over Future Retail’s Rs 24,500-crore merger deal with Reliance Retail.

Amazon and Future Group have been engaged in a litigation on the issue of FRL’s merger with Reliance Retail after Amazon dragged FRL into arbitration at the SIAC in October 2020. —