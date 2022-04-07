RIL deal: Amazon, Future to approach Singapore tribunal

New Delhi, April 6
The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of the Amazon-Future dispute as the parties agreed to approach Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) for resumption of arbitral proceedings over Future Retail’s Rs 24,500-crore merger deal with Reliance Retail.
Amazon and Future Group have been engaged in a litigation on the issue of FRL’s merger with Reliance Retail after Amazon dragged FRL into arbitration at the SIAC in October 2020. —
