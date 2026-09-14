RINAC and Gonvarri Material Handling form CONSTRUCTOR RINAC to deliver integrated warehouse and intralogistics solutions in India

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: RINAC India Limited and Gonvarri Material Handling (GMH) have formally established CONSTRUCTOR RINAC Private Limited, a new joint venture focused on providing integrated warehouse storage, intralogistics and cold-chain warehouse solutions to the Indian market. The JV marks the evolution of the companies’ long-standing distributor relationship into a strategic partnership aimed at addressing the growing demand for space-efficient, high-density and technology-enabled warehouse solutions in India.

Advertisement

CONSTRUCTOR RINAC will bring together GMH’s European engineering expertise and internationally established storage and intralogistics solutions with RINAC’s strong understanding of the Indian market, customer relationships, project execution capabilities and experience in cold-chain infrastructure. The new company will serve both cold and ambient warehouse applications, offering solutions spanning pallet racking, high-density storage, mobile racking/MOVO, pallet shuttle systems, rack-clad warehouses and semi-automated and automated storage solutions.

Advertisement

The formation of the JV comes at a time when India’s warehousing ecosystem is evolving rapidly, with businesses increasingly looking at optimising available space, improving storage density and adopting more efficient and technology-led warehouse operations. CONSTRUCTOR RINAC aims to bridge the gap between global warehouse technology and local execution by providing solutions tailored to the requirements of Indian customers.

Speaking about the launch, P.V. Balasubramanian, Managing Director, RINAC India Limited, said, “The formation of CONSTRUCTOR RINAC is a natural progression of our longstanding association with Gonvarri Material Handling and represents an important step in expanding our capabilities in the Indian warehousing and intralogistics market. By combining global engineering expertise with our local market understanding and execution capabilities, we aim to deliver integrated solutions that address the evolving requirements of Indian businesses.”

Advertisement

The JV will enable the partners to move beyond their existing capabilities and build a broader warehouse and intralogistics solutions business across cold-chain as well as ambient and dry applications. CONSTRUCTOR RINAC will leverage the combined customer base, reference projects and technical capabilities of the two organisations to expand its presence in India and develop solutions suited to the country’s evolving warehousing requirements.

Sergio Rodriguez Cuesta, CEO, Gonvarri Material Handling, said, “India represents an important growth market for warehousing and intralogistics, and our partnership with RINAC provides a strong platform to bring our global engineering and storage expertise closer to customers in the region. CONSTRUCTOR RINAC combines international experience with strong local capabilities, allowing us to offer a wider range of solutions while being closer to the needs of the Indian market.”

CONSTRUCTOR RINAC’s portfolio will include P90 pallet racking, high-density storage, mobile racking/MOVO, pallet shuttle systems, rack-clad warehouses and semi-automated and automated storage solutions. The company will also leverage RINAC’s expertise in cold-chain and temperature-controlled infrastructure to address specialised warehouse environments.

A key objective of the JV will be to strengthen customer proximity and project delivery through local engineering, project management, technical support and after-sales service capabilities. The company will also focus on building reference projects and strengthening the CONSTRUCTOR RINAC brand in India as it develops a scalable platform for long-term growth in the country’s intralogistics and warehousing sector.

The new company will be guided by the core values of “Connect. Build. Perform.”, reflecting its focus on bringing together global expertise and local capabilities to create efficient and scalable warehouse solutions for the Indian market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)