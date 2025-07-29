DT
Home / Business / Riser Club Retreat in Bangalore Transforms Corporate Mid-Career Leaders

Riser Club Retreat in Bangalore Transforms Corporate Mid-Career Leaders

ANI
Updated At : 06:31 PM Jul 29, 2025 IST
PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 29: India's corporate growth story has long celebrated startup founders and top executives. But this July in Bangalore, a new spotlight emerged on mid-career professionals who have silently powered business execution for decades.

The Riser Club Retreat, themed "From Corporate Orphans to Corporate Diamonds", brought together over 150 corporate leaders from across India with close to 2500+ years of experience in a room for a transformative three-day experience. Designed for professionals in their 30s and 40s, the retreat focused on helping them develop leadership visibility, drive income growth, and achieve strategic clarity.

"These professionals are not short of talent. They're often missing a roadmap to rise," said Rakesh Rana, Global Executive Coach and founder of The Riser Club.

Turning Mid-Career Crisis to Celebration

Held at one of Bangalore's Courtyard Marriott, the event featured a curated agenda including:

* Executive Identity: Participants developed their internal identity to grow into the future Executive Roadmap

* Executive Influence & Standards: Sessions focused on building Influence and Personal excellence with visibility with decision-makers and rebranding from task executors to strategic thinkers.

* Peer Circles: Cross-industry learning groups provided practical insight-sharing and networking opportunities.

* Rising Star Awards: Select participants were recognised for real career growth promotions, income jumps, or leading high-impact projects, as well as Executive Leadership Certificates

"I walked in unsure. I'm leaving with my new identity, direction and confidence," said Padma, a Data Engineering Lead in an MNC

A National Lever for Corporate Growth

The retreat echoed a larger idea that India's growth depends not just on innovators at the top, but on professionals leading execution in the middle.

"When mid-career leaders rise, productivity rises. Organisations grow faster," Rakesh emphasised.

Scaling a Nationwide Movement

With active communities in all major cities in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Hyderabad, and growing traction in over 10 countries, including Dubai and Singapore, the Riser Club is expanding its footprint. New initiatives announced include:

* A 6-city regional meetup

* A Weekly Executive Mastermind

* A Mentorship Bridge to connect mid-career professionals with current industry standards

As India evolves, the Riser Club's message is clear: the time for mid-career professionals to remain invisible is over. Mid-Career is no longer a Crisis - It's a Pivot to lead with Purpose and Reinvention. Their rise is no longer optional; it's essential.

"This wasn't just a retreat. It was a launchpad," said Gaurav S, Procurement head at a pharma conglomerate.

Mid-career professionals are no longer waiting for validation. They're becoming Risers, the Corporate Diamonds that India needs.

For more information on upcoming masterclasses and leadership resources, visit https://rakesh.cc/masterclass

To explore inspiring career stories and practical strategies, visit

https://rakesh.cc/yt

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

