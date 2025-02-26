Rishab World Unveils Latest Textile Innovations at Bharat Tex 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 26: Rishab World, a leading textile conglomerate with a 95-year legacy, showcased its latest advancements across the textile value chain at Bharat Tex 2025, India's largest global textile event. The prestigious event, held from February 14 to 17, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting India's role as a global textile hub.

As a long-standing exhibitor, Rishab World reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and excellence in suiting, shirting, ethnic wear, and yarn production. The company continues to push the boundaries of textile manufacturing, offering high-quality products that cater to diverse customer segments, from luxury fashion to premium yarns.

At the event, the company presented its top-performing brands, each tailored to meet distinct market demands:

* D&J (Don & Julio) - Premium fashion fabrics for suiting, shirting, and ethnic wear, catering to the modern, globally inspired Indian consumer.

* Vercelli - Luxury fashion fabrics for elite clients, offering timeless suiting and shirting options with superior craftsmanship.

* Arok - Men's ethnic wear, created in collaboration with designer duo Nilesh-Mitesh, featuring exquisite Sherwanis, Bandhgalas, and Jodhpuri suits.

* Gabbana - A bespoke luxury tailoring brand specializing in premium fabrics, fine designs, and skilled craftsmanship for high-end menswear.

* TAS - The product development arm, providing end-to-end solutions, from fabric sourcing to bulk production and retail distribution.

* STRCH - World's Softest Activewear and a sgame-changer in the fitness industry. STRCH offers apparel for both men and women looking for smart athleisure

* LinSpin - A premium yarn brand ensuring superior fabric quality, leveraging Rishab World's decades of expertise in textile production.

The company remains deeply committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility. To reinforce that, the brand unveiled a pioneering initiative that repurposes fabric waste into meaningful art. In collaboration with renowned artist Iqbal Khan, Rishab World launched a collection dedicated to India's visionary leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi and the Prime Ministers of India. A standout piece featured an artistic tribute to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Rajesh Singh, Business Head, D&J (Don & Julio), commented: "Bharat Tex 2025 has been an incredible platform for us to showcase our latest innovations and strengthen ties with global retailers, distributors, and fashion designers, thus expanding our reach in both domestic and international markets. As a company, we take pride in blending heritage with contemporary design, ensuring that our fabrics meet the evolving preferences of today's consumers while maintaining high quality. We look forward to fostering new collaborations and driving sustainable innovation in the industry."

