PNN

New Delhi [India], September 22: Rishihood University has appointed Abhishek Nand as Director of the Vice Chancellor's Office, entrusting him with strengthening the strategic, operational, and governance backbone that supports the University's academic and institutional vision.

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Abhishek brings a distinctive blend of governance, strategy, and analytics experience to the role. Before joining Rishihood, he served as an Election Officer with the Government of Bihar, where he led large public administration teams, and worked as an Analytics Consultant with PwC in the United States, gaining cross-functional exposure to strategy, operations, and data-driven decision-making.

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He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and carries forward the discipline and leadership grounding instilled during his early education at the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, and Sainik School Nalanda which are examples of institutions whose culture of service and excellence has a legacy in institution building.

Since joining Rishihood University, Abhishek has held progressively significant roles, including Head of Growth, where he built systems and processes to scale the University's reach within the Indian higher education landscape, and Chief of Staff to the CEO, where he worked closely with senior leadership on strategic priorities across the institution.

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In his new role as Director of the Vice Chancellor's Office, Abhishek will work closely with the Vice Chancellor and the University's leadership to drive institutional strategy & execution for Rishihood’s National transformation agenda, strengthen cross-functional coordination between Schools and central teams, and ensure that Rishihood's governance systems keep pace with its ambitions for growth and impact.

Reflecting on the appointment, our Vice Chancellor, Shobhit Mathur, said, "Abhishek has consistently demonstrated the ability to bring clarity, structure, and momentum to complex institutional priorities. His grounding in governance, his analytical rigour, and his deep familiarity with Rishihood's mission make him ideally placed to lead the Vice Chancellor's Office as we continue to scale our impact."

Speaking about his new role, Abhishek Nand said, "The measure of a great university is whether it makes the nation stronger. We’re doing that at Rishihood by reimagining higher education, so that a student’s time here changes what they are capable of – for themselves and the country. It’s meaningful work to be part of building an institution like this."

This appointment reflects Rishihood University's continued investment in building a strong institutional core by recognizing people with exceptional leadership skills and placing them in strategic roles.

About Rishihood University

Founded by IITians and trusted by Nobel Laureates, Padma Shri Awardees and policymakers, Rishihood University is reimagining higher education as a force for national transformation. It shapes learners for personal growth, professional excellence, and public impact in an industry-integrated, values-first learning environment. With an interdisciplinary approach that integrates technology, entrepreneurship, design, mental wellness, and public policy, Rishihood aims to create a new generation of conscious professionals.

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