Rishihood University Appoints Dr. Manoj Kannan as Dean Academics

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 1: Rishihood University has appointed Dr. Manoj Kannan as its Dean Academics, entrusting him with the academic leadership of the University and its continued efforts to reimagine teaching and learning in higher education.

Advertisement

Dr. Kannan brings nearly two decades of experience in higher education, with academic and leadership experience at institutions including BITS Pilani and Plaksha University. His work spans teaching, curriculum design, assessment reform, academic governance, learner development, faculty development, pedagogy, and institution building.

Advertisement

He conducted doctoral research as a Fogarty Fellow at the National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA. His interdisciplinary academic background includes master's degrees in Information Systems and Biotechnology, giving him a distinctive ability to connect technology, science, and the liberal arts.

Over the course of his academic career, Dr. Kannan has taught across disciplines ranging from computer science and biology to the humanities. At BITS Pilani (both Pilani and Dubai campuses), he contributed to academic leadership and institutional development, while at Plaksha University, he was part of the founding leadership team and contributed to shaping academic policies, pedagogy, learner development, and institutional culture.

Advertisement

At Rishihood University, Dr. Kannan will work closely with the University's Schools and academic leadership to strengthen curriculum, teaching, learning, assessment, faculty development, and academic systems. His role will be central to creating a learning environment that enables students to develop the knowledge, capabilities, and perspectives required to make meaningful contributions to society.

Commenting on the appointment, Vice Chancellor Prof. Shobhit Mathur said, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Manoj Kannan to Rishihood University as our Dean Academics. His combination of academic depth, teaching experience, interdisciplinary thinking, and institution-building experience makes him an excellent fit for our vision. At Rishihood, we believe that the quality of learning is at the heart of institution building, and Dr. Kannan will play a significant role in strengthening that foundation."

This appointment reflects Rishihood University's larger approach to education - one that seeks to move beyond conventional models of instruction and create learning experiences that prepare students to navigate complexity, develop independent thought, and contribute meaningfully to society.

Speaking about his new role, Dr. Manoj Kannan said, "I am excited to join Rishihood to further its mission on national transformation. The University is strongly committed to achieving academic excellence across the various programs offered by the four Schools, and I am honoured to lead this effort and serve the diverse community of learners and faculty members."

The appointment comes as Rishihood University continues to strengthen its academic ecosystem and build an institution focused on interdisciplinary learning, experiential education, learner development, and meaningful societal impact.

About Rishihood University

Founded by IITians and trusted by Nobel Laureates, Padma Shri Awardees, and Policymakers, Rishihood University is reimagining higher education as a force for national transformation. It shapes learners for personal growth, professional excellence, and public impact in an industry-integrated, values-first learning environment. With an interdisciplinary approach that integrates technology, entrepreneurship, design, mental wellness, and public policy, Rishihood aims to create a new generation of conscious professionals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)