Rishihood University Appoints Kshitiz Anand as Director, School of Design

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New Delhi [India], July 15: Rishihood University has appointed Kshitiz Anand as the Director of its School of Design, reinforcing the university's commitment to reimagining design education for a rapidly evolving world.

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A design leader, entrepreneur, educator, and social innovator, Kshitiz Anand brings over two decades of experience working at the intersection of design, technology, strategy, entrepreneurship, and social impact.

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Throughout his career, he has led transformative initiatives across sectors, including education, healthcare, fintech, digital transformation, and community development.

An alumnus of IIT Guwahati and Indiana University, Kshitiz has held leadership roles at prominent organizations such as Paytm and Tata 1mg, while also founding purpose-driven ventures and educational initiatives.

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His work has consistently demonstrated the power of human-centred design in solving complex challenges and creating meaningful societal impact.

Announcing the appointment, Sahil Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO of Rishihood University, said:

"We are excited to welcome Kshitiz, who brings a rare combination of design expertise, entrepreneurial thinking, technological understanding, and social commitment. His leadership will help us nurture a new generation of designers capable of shaping systems, solving complex challenges, and creating positive impact at scale."

The appointment comes at a time when design is increasingly recognized as a strategic discipline that extends beyond aesthetics and product development to influence public systems, organizations, and communities. Under Kshitiz's leadership, the School of Design aims to strengthen its focus on interdisciplinary learning, systems thinking, responsible entrepreneurship, and human flourishing.

Speaking on his appointment, Kshitiz Anand, Director, School of Design, Rishihood University, said:

"The future demands designers who can think across disciplines, work with emerging technologies, and create solutions that improve lives at scale. Beyond preparing students for careers in design, I aspire to train a generation of systems thinkers who can use design to solve complex problems across business, technology, and society. I also look forward to building a learning ecosystem that empowers students to become thoughtful creators, innovators, and changemakers."

As Director, Kshitiz will lead the School of Design's academic and strategic growth, foster collaborations across disciplines, and help shape a future-focused curriculum that prepares students to design products and experiences that influence systems and drive meaningful societal change.

The School of Design at Rishihood University is committed to developing creative leaders who combine design excellence with entrepreneurial thinking, technological fluency, and a deep understanding of human and societal needs. Through experiential learning and interdisciplinary collaboration, the school seeks to prepare graduates to contribute meaningfully to industry, communities, and the larger world.

About Rishihood University

Rishihood University is reimagining higher education as a force for national transformation. It shapes learners for personal growth, professional excellence, and public impact in an industry-integrated, values-first learning environment. With an interdisciplinary approach that integrates technology, entrepreneurship, design, mental wellness, and public policy, Rishihood aims to create a new generation of conscious professionals.

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