Rishihood University Appoints Vidheeta Mathur as Deputy Director - People and Culture

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 29: Rishihood University has appointed Vidheeta Mathur as Deputy Director – People and Culture, strengthening its focus on building people-centric systems, organisational culture and institutional capabilities as the university continues to evolve as an impact-driven institution.

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Vidheeta brings over 11 years of experience across human resources, administration, employee engagement and organisational development, with professional experience spanning education, public leadership and social impact organisations. Her work has focused on building people practices and systems that enable organisations to grow with clarity, structure and purpose.

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Vidheeta began her professional journey with an internship at ISB Executive Education, followed by more than five years at Vision India Foundation, where she worked across executive support and administration. She subsequently joined Rashtram School of Public Leadership, contributing to administration within an institution focused on developing public leaders.

Her journey with Rishihood University began in 2022, when she joined as Assistant Registrar - HR. Over the past three years, her responsibilities have expanded across recruitment and talent acquisition, training and development, employee relations, performance management, HR policy and employee engagement.

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Speaking about her appointment, Shobhit Mathur, Co-founder & Vice Chancellor, Rishihood University, said, “Vidheeta’s journey at Rishihood reflects a deep understanding of what makes an institution work from within its people, its systems and its culture. Over the years, she has taken on increasingly diverse responsibilities and developed a nuanced understanding of our people and organisational processes. As we continue building Rishihood, people and culture will remain central to creating an environment where individuals can grow, contribute and do meaningful work. We are delighted to have Vidheeta lead this function.”

For Vidheeta, the idea of workplace culture has been a long-standing area of interest. During her undergraduate years, she was drawn to organisations such as Google and the idea of creating workplaces where people genuinely enjoyed coming to work. With experience, her understanding of workplace culture evolved beyond physical spaces and facilities to encompass trust, belonging, growth and purpose. In her new role, Vidheeta will lead the People and Culture function at Rishihood University, with a focus on strengthening people practices, organisational development, employee engagement and systems that support the university’s growth.

Reflecting on her new role, Vidheeta Mathur, Deputy Director – People and Culture, Rishihood University, said, “I have always been fascinated by what makes an organisation work from the inside, how people experience the workplace, how systems enable them to do their best work, and how culture shapes the way an organisation grows. My journey at Rishihood has given me the opportunity to understand these dimensions closely. I look forward to contributing to an environment built on trust, belonging, growth and purpose, while strengthening the people systems that support Rishihood’s larger institutional mission.”

With her experience across HR, administration and organisational development, Vidheeta’s appointment comes at a time when Rishihood University continues to build its institutional capabilities and strengthen its people practices to support its growing academic and organisational ecosystem.

About Rishihood University

Founded by IITians and trusted by Nobel Laureates, Padma Shri Awardees and policymakers, Rishihood University is reimagining higher education as a force for national transformation. It shapes learners for personal growth, professional excellence, and public impact in an industry-integrated, values-first learning environment. With an interdisciplinary approach that integrates technology, entrepreneurship, design, mental wellness, and public policy, Rishihood aims to create a new generation of conscious professionals.

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