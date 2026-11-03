Rishihood Venture Foundation Signs MoU with Erito Ventures to Explore Startup Opportunities

PNN

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 3: Rishihood Venture Foundation (RVF), associated with Rishihood University, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Erito Ventures Private Limited to explore opportunities for collaboration in startup mentorship, entrepreneurship development and investment access. The MoU outlines a shared intent to strengthen the startup and innovation ecosystems associated with both organisations. By facilitating interaction among entrepreneurs, faculty members, alumni, industry experts and potential investors, the initiative aims to support the development of an enabling environment for emerging ventures.

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Under the MoU, both organisations will explore opportunities for joint initiatives, including workshops, hackathons, demo days, networking events and thematic entrepreneurship programmes. These initiatives are intended to encourage knowledge-sharing, foster entrepreneurial thinking and create opportunities for founders to engage with the broader startup ecosystem.

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Another key area of collaboration is startup mentorship and knowledge exchange. The organisations intend to facilitate access to guidance from faculty, alumni and industry professionals, while sharing best practices in entrepreneurship education, incubation and venture development.

Commenting on the collaboration, Prashant Narang, Founder of Erito Ventures, said:“India does not have a shortage of entrepreneurial ideas. What many promising founders need is an ecosystem that helps translate those ideas into sustainable, enduring enterprises. Through our collaboration with Rishihood Venture Foundation, we hope to bring together the strengths of entrepreneurship education, mentorship, industry experience and investment networks. Our larger vision is to contribute to a generation of entrepreneurs who don’t just create startups, but build institutions that generate lasting economic and societal value.”

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Commenting on the collaboration, Om Sovan Das, Director of Rishihood Venture Foundation, said: “At Rishihood Venture Foundation, our focus has always been on moving beyond theoretical entrepreneurship to build real, market-ready ventures from day one. Partnering with Erito Ventures bridges an essential gap between raw campus innovation and the disciplined execution demanded by the market. By pairing high-potential student founders with seasoned operators, tailored venture-building frameworks, and institutional investment networks, we are setting up an engine that nurtures bold ideas into sustainable, venture-backed enterprises.”

Adding to this, Soumya Aggarwal, Co-Founder & COO of Rishihood University and RVF, stated: “Rishihood University was founded with the vision of reimagining higher education as a catalyst for nation-building and impactful leadership. Fostering an entrepreneurial mindset is central to this mission. Our collaboration with Erito Ventures reinforces our commitment to providing students and young innovators with an industry-integrated ecosystem where mentorship, real-world problem statements, and strategic capital converge. Together, we look forward to empowering the next generation of builders and institutional leaders.”

The MoU also explores potential investment opportunities for selected startups supported by either organisation. This may include sharing information about promising ventures and facilitating access to relevant investment networks, subject to independent evaluation, applicable confidentiality obligations and the consent of the startups concerned, wherever required. Any investment consideration will remain subject to the relevant investor’s independent assessment, with no assurance of funding or investment outcomes.

Through this collaboration, Rishihood Venture Foundation and Erito Ventures aim to strengthen connections between entrepreneurship education, industry engagement and the investment ecosystem, creating opportunities for aspiring founders to learn, connect and develop their ventures.

About Rishihood University

Founded by IITians and trusted by Nobel Laureates, Padma Shri Awardees and policymakers, Rishihood University is India’s leading university for national transformation. It shapes learners for personal growth, professional excellence, and public impact in an industry-integrated, values-first learning environment. With an interdisciplinary approach that integrates technology, entrepreneurship, design, mental wellness, and public policy, Rishihood University aims to create a new generation of conscious professionals.

About Erito Ventures

Founded by Mr. Prashant Narang, a Chartered Accountant and investment professional with over 25 years of experience, Erito Ventures focuses on investing in high-potential businesses across sectors. With a sector-agnostic approach, Erito seeks to partner with businesses that demonstrate market potential and the ability to create long-term value. By bringing together capital, experience and business relationships, Erito aims to support entrepreneurs through different stages of their growth journey.

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