Rittika Sen & Vijay Sethupathi Team Up for Kadhal Kadai Sollava, Directed by Sanil Kalathil

February 2 : Actress Rittika Sen is prepared to showcase a captivating new dimension of her craft in the upcoming Tamil film Kadhal Kadhai Sollava, arriving in theaters on February 6, 2026. This project marks a pivotal moment in Rittika’s career, as she headlines a narrative deeply intertwined with the unmistakable aura of Makkal Selvan, Vijay Sethupathi. While the film boasts a significant creative association with Vijay Sethupathi and veteran actor Jayaram, the spotlight remains firmly on Rittika’s evolving journey. For Rittika, the project represents a profound intersection of her talent and the guidance of industry titans. She describes the synergy within the project as deeply enriching, noting that being associated with performers of such caliber turns every phase of production into a masterclass.

"The influence of Vijay Sethupathi on this project has been such a great learning experience," Rittika shared. "Being part of a world shared by actors of this stature taught me how powerful simplicity and truth can be in storytelling." Having navigated various film industries, Rittika found the fabric of this Tamil narrative to be particularly rooted. She feels the film's unique structure allows her to grow organically, connecting deeply with a character that demands both charm and emotional weight.

In Kadhal Kadhai Sollava, Rittika portrays a vibrant guitarist whose bubbly exterior masks a complex journey. As the story unfolds, her character becomes the heart of a layered narrative where love is a puzzle and a haunting mystery slowly takes shape. Rittika hints that the way her journey is guided through the film specifically through the enigmatic involvement of Vijay Sethupathi will offer audiences a completely fresh perspective on her acting prowess.

Rittika Sen began her acting career as a child artist and went on to establish herself as a popular face in Bengali cinema with films like Borbaad, Arshinagar, Raja Rani Raji, Miss Call and others. She made her Tamil debut with Dagaalty and has since continued to explore diverse roles across industries.

With Kadhal Kadhai Sollava releasing soon, Rittika Sen is ready to captivate Tamil audiences with an emotionally engaging performance that marks an important chapter in her evolving film journey.

