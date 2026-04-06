Riyadh Air NDC Content Goes Live on Verteil, Enabling Global Access to Its Offer & Order Retailing Platform

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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia] / Kochi (Kerala) [India] April 6: Riyadh Air's NDC content is now live and accessible to travel sellers globally through the Verteil NDC Aggregator platform, marking a key milestone ahead of the airline's commercial launch. The integration enables seamless access to Riyadh Air's modern Offer and Order retailing capabilities, allowing travel sellers worldwide to seamlessly shop, book, and manage Riyadh Air's dynamic offers, including ancillary services and order-aware servicing, through Verteil's Direct Connect APIs and B2B applications, which form a unified, API-driven distribution layer aligned with modern Offer and Order principles.

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The integration supports Riyadh Air's digital-first distribution strategy by providing scalable and efficient access to its NDC content across a broad ecosystem of travel sellers. As part of this strategy, Riyadh Air--being a digitally native airline--represents a new model for airline retailing, built natively on Offer and Order principles and free from traditional legacy constraints, enabling greater flexibility, control, and scalability from day one. This approach aligns closely with Verteil's modern, API-first architecture, designed to support airlines in building flexible, future-ready distribution ecosystems without the constraints of legacy systems.

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Verteil's platform enables rapid onboarding of travel sellers while preserving the integrity and flexibility of the airline's retailing model as it scales distribution.

"Riyadh Air is building a modern distribution ecosystem designed to support our digital-first strategy and deliver greater value to our global partners," said Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer of Riyadh Air. "As we prepare to launch operations and connect Riyadh to the world, making our NDC content available through Verteil is a key milestone in expanding our global distribution reach. Verteil's strong travel seller network and proven NDC platform enable seamless access to our retailing capabilities, supporting our vision of delivering a flexible and customer-centric retailing experience."

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"We are proud to support Riyadh Air as it prepares to launch operations with a modern Offer and Order-based distribution strategy," said Jerrin Jos, Founder and CEO of Verteil. "The go-live of Riyadh Air's NDC content on the Verteil platform marks an important milestone in enabling scalable global distribution for a next-generation airline. Through Verteil's Direct Connect APIs and B2B applications, travel sellers worldwide can seamlessly access and service Riyadh Air's offers. Our role is to provide the distribution infrastructure needed to scale this next-generation retailing model globally."

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is Saudi Arabia's new national carrier, launched to connect the Kingdom to the world with a modern fleet, luxury services, and a focus on sustainable aviation. Backed by Saudi Vision 2030, it aims to become a top-20 global airline, offering seamless travel from Riyadh to key international destinations. The airline plans to connect Riyadh to more than 100 destinations globally by 2030.

For more information, visit www.riyadhair.com

About Verteil

Verteil is a pioneering travel technology company specializing in NDC aggregation and distribution solutions. By bridging airlines and travel sellers, Verteil enables seamless access to next-generation content, helping partners boost revenue and efficiency. Verteil connects airlines with a global network of travel sellers through its NDC Aggregator and airline retailing solutions.

Learn more at www.verteil.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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