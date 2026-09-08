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Home / Business / Riyansh Multitrade Celebrates Seventh Anniversary in Delhi with Thousands of Direct Sellers

Riyansh Multitrade Celebrates Seventh Anniversary in Delhi with Thousands of Direct Sellers

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PTI
Updated At : 03:56 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Focus on Wellness, Chemical-Free Farming and Entrepreneurship New Delhi [India], September 8: Riyansh Multitrade Pvt. Ltd., a leading company in the direct selling sector headquartered in Sangamner, Maharashtra, celebrated its seventh anniversary with enthusiasm and grandeur at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi on September 7, 2026. The mega event witnessed the participation of thousands of Direct Sellers from various states across the country.

Reflecting on the company's seven-year journey, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Madhukar Jadhav reiterated the company's commitment to further expansion, development of new products and a greater focus on wellness and chemical-free farming in the coming years.

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The anniversary celebration was attended by Chairman and Managing Director Madhukar Jadhav and Pooja Jadhav. Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav and Sanjay Malpani of the Malpani Group attended the event as chief guests.

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Highlighting the company's achievements, the management said that Riyansh Multitrade has established a large Direct Seller network across the country. According to the company, more than 3 million Direct Sellers have joined its network so far.

Focus on Entrepreneurship Through Direct Selling Riyansh Multitrade highlighted its efforts to promote entrepreneurship and create self-employment opportunities through the direct selling model. The company said it is particularly focused on providing business opportunities to people in rural and semi-urban areas while also expanding access to health and wellness-related products.

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Speaking about the company's vision, Chairman Madhukar Jadhav said, “Creating entrepreneurship opportunities for the unemployed and promoting health and wellness remain among the key objectives of our company.” He further emphasised the company's focus on chemical-free farming, natural lifestyles and wellness. Riyansh Multitrade said it plans to expand its activities and initiatives in these areas in the coming years.

The seventh anniversary celebration also provided an opportunity for members of the company's Direct Seller network to come together and mark the organisation's seven-year journey. The large participation from different parts of India reflected the company's expanding network and its continued focus on entrepreneurship-led opportunities.

Riyansh Multitrade said that going forward, it will continue to focus on business expansion, product development and initiatives related to wellness, chemical-free farming and sustainable practices.

The Delhi event marked an important milestone in the company's journey as it looks to strengthen its presence across India and expand its initiatives in the years ahead.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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