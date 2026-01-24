DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / RJIL strengthens leadership in voice and data performance across Delhi: TRAI Report

RJIL strengthens leadership in voice and data performance across Delhi: TRAI Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) has emerged as a leader in voice and data performance across the national capital, according to the latest Independent Drive Test (IDT) report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Advertisement

The report, which assesses network quality across the Delhi Licensed Service Area (LSA), highlights that RJIL delivered the highest download speeds and superior speech quality among major telecom service providers during the December 2025 testing period.

Advertisement

According to the TRAI press release, the drive tests were conducted between December 15 and December 18, 2025, covering 347.4 km of city routes and 12 hotspot locations.

Advertisement

The assessment evaluated 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies to capture real-world mobile network performance in diverse environments, including urban zones, institutional hotspots, and high-speed corridors.

In the voice services category, RJIL recorded a Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR) of 98.36 per cent and attained the highest Mean Opinion Score (MOS) of 4.44, a key indicator of speech quality. Bharti Airtel achieved a perfect 100 per cent CSSR, while Vodafone Idea (VIL) and MTNL reported rates of 99.64 per cent and 95.23 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

Regarding call drops, VIL reported a 0.00 per cent rate, followed by Airtel at 0.12 per cent and RJIL at 0.36 per cent, while MTNL lagged significantly at 6.60 per cent.

The data performance metrics showed RJIL leading the market with an average download speed of 265.51 Mbps. Airtel followed with 168.92 Mbps, while VIL and MTNL recorded 34.35 Mbps and 4.40 Mbps, respectively. In terms of upload speeds, Airtel led the segment at 25.54 Mbps, with VIL at 22.96 Mbps and RJIL at 22.33 Mbps.

Network efficiency was further measured by latency, where RJIL secured second place with a 50th percentile latency of 20.16 ms, narrowly trailing VIL's 20.19 ms. Airtel recorded 21.09 ms, and MTNL reported 22.06 ms.

The TRAI assessment included high-density neighbourhoods such as Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, and Chandni Chowk, as well as major hubs like the New Delhi Railway Station and Rashtrapati Bhawan. The regulator noted that the detailed findings have been communicated to all concerned telecom service providers to ensure adherence to quality of service parameters. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts