RMZ Ecoworld 30 and RMZ Infinity Win British Safety Council’s Sword of Honour 2026

Both properties recognised for excellence in workplace health and safety management.

India, 27th October, 2026: RMZ Ecoworld 30 and RMZ Infinity have each been awarded the British Safety Council’s Sword of Honour 2026, recognising excellence in the management of health and safety risks at work.

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The two properties are among 80+ successful applicants to receive the award this year. Both qualified after achieving the maximum five-star rating in the British Safety Council’s health and safety management audit during the assessment period of 1 August 2025 to 31 July 2026. They subsequently demonstrated to an independent panel of experts that excellence in health and safety management extends throughout their operations, from on-ground teams to senior leadership.

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The British Safety Council’s Five-Star Audit recognised RMZ Infinity and RMZ Ecoworld 30 for their robust health and safety management systems, including proactive risk management, leadership engagement, employee participation, operational controls and a strong culture of continuous improvement. The assessment involved a detailed evidence-based review across more than 50 best-practice indicators, including documentation audits, management and employee interviews and onsite operational observations.

A key measurable outcome was that both campuses achieved the prestigious Five-Star Rating in their very first audit attempt last year and this year as well, an uncommon distinction. Building on this achievement, RMZ Ecoworld 30 was subsequently awarded the British Safety Council’s Sword of Honour both last year and this year while RMZ Infinity, BLR got the Sword of Honour this year, a global recognition reserved for organisations that not only achieve Five-Star status but also demonstrate exceptional commitment to continuous improvement and world-class safety performance.

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For RMZ, the recognition reinforces the importance of health and safety in the everyday management of its workplaces. It acknowledges the responsibility shared by property management teams, service partners and leadership in maintaining safe working environments.

About the Awards

The 2026 awards mark the 47 th consecutive year in which British Safety Council has awarded the Sword of Honour for health and safety management excellence and the fourteenth year of awarding the Globe of Honour for excellence in environmental management. This is the third year that the Shield of Honour has been awarded to organisations which can demonstrate excellence in wellbeing management, and the first year that the Guardian of Honour has been awarded to organisations which have demonstrated exceptional leadership, commitment, and competency in the field of process safety management.

The winners achieved the maximum five stars in British Safety Council’s independent Five-Star health and safety and/or environmental management and/or wellbeing and/or process safety audits in the period 1 August 2025 to 31 July 2026 in the UK. They also demonstrated to an independent adjudication panel that they had a proven track record and culture of best practice for excellence in health and safety or environmental management that runs throughout the business, from the shop floor to the boardroom.

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