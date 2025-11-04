RMZ Secures Top GRESB Benchmark Ratings, Underscoring Its Long-Term Commitment to ESG and Responsible Growth

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India RMZ, Asia’s only integrated real assets platform, diversified at scale across offices, retail, hospitality, logistics, and digital infrastructure have received the prestigious 4- and 5-Star Ratings in the 2025 GRESB Real Estate Assessment for its entities MRPL (Development & Standing Investments) and RMZ Nexus LLP (Development), covering assets including Nexity, The Spire, OP1, One Boat Club, Starch, and Nexus. The global recognition underscores RMZ’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, transparency, and responsible business practices across its diverse portfolio.

The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) is the leading global ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments, providing a rigorous, standardised framework for measuring and comparing ESG performance. The assessment evaluates entities and funds across key environmental, social, and governance indicators, including energy efficiency, carbon emissions, stakeholder engagement, and sustainable development practices and help to identify areas of risk and opportunity to deepen engagement with the investor community.

RMZ’s performance reflects its integrated approach to sustainability, embedding ESG principles into every stage of the asset lifecycle. The ratings place RMZ among the top-performing real estate organisations globally, reaffirming its leadership in creating future-ready, sustainable, and high-performance environments.

Isha Anand, Director, RMZ Real Estate Investments – Hospitality, said, “The GRESB recognition is a strong validation of our ESG strategy and our commitment to building assets that are not only high-performing but also purpose-driven, environmentally, and socially responsible. For RMZ, sustainability, governance, and social impact are integral to our business strategy, serving as essential pillars of long-term value creation rather than supplementary efforts. By embedding these principles into every decision, we cultivate resilient ecosystems, deploy permanent capital, and ensure that our developments and investments deliver enduring value to our stakeholders and the communities we serve.” From energy-efficient design and green building certifications to community engagement and governance excellence, RMZ continues to set new benchmarks in sustainable real estate. The recognition from GRESB further cements RMZ’s position as an industry leader in delivering world-class, ESG-aligned infrastructure for global enterprises.

About RMZ RMZ, one of the world’s largest privately-owned alternative asset owners, are long-term value investors with a legacy of excellence. RMZ is committed to delivering sustainable returns while shaping the future of real assets. Transforming India’s landscape across real estate, infrastructure, and emerging growth sectors, we are contributing to the nation’s economic development. Shaping Tomorrow, Today.

Real Assets: A Vision for Sustainable Growth Structured around essential real assets, RMZ emphasizes expansion through strategic partnerships and a disciplined approach to risk management, delivering transformational growth while mitigating risks through geographic and sector diversification.

Real Estate: A Diverse Portfolio Across Key Sectors RMZ’s real estate investments encompass a wide range of sectors, including Commercial Real Estate, Industrial and Logistics, Business and Leisure Hotels and and Retail. This diversity allows RMZ to focus on scaling businesses and enhancing value through operational improvements and strategic investments.

Infrastructure: Building Foundations for the Future RMZ’s infrastructure portfolio will encompass critical assets such as Healthcare and Digital Infrastructure. By prioritizing investments in these areas, RMZ supports the foundations of a sustainable global economy, with a focus on sectors poised for growth and long-term impact. The firm champions responsible and sustainable investment practices that create positive social impact and generate lasting stakeholder value.

