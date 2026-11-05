RMZ Strengthens Its Sustainability Leadership with Global and Regional Sector Leader Recognition in GRESB 2026

RMZ’s development assets earn 5-Star ratings across the board for the first time

Mumbai, November 6, 2026: RMZ, India’s largest privately owned real assets platform, has been recognised as Global and Regional Sector Leaders in the 2026 GRESB Real Estate Development Assessment. Four RMZ entities - RMZ Nexus LLP, Millenia Realtors Private Limited, Harmen Developers LLP and Infralogix LLP – have earned the distinction across the Office and Industrial sectors, securing a 5-Star GRESB rating in the Standing Investments and benchmark. This recognition places RMZ’s entities among the highest-scoring participants globally and regionally, underscoring the platform’s commitment to sustainable real estate development and investment.

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The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) is a leading global ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments. Its Development Benchmark evaluates how organisations integrate ESG principles into their development activities, including governance, policies, risk management, stakeholder engagement and sustainability practices. It provides investors with a standardised framework to assess and compare the sustainability performance of real estate portfolios globally.

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Marking a significant milestone, this is the first time RMZ’s development assets have achieved 5-Star GRESB ratings across both the Standing Investment and Development benchmarks. GRESB Sector Leader recognition is conferred on the highest-scoring entities within each sector, region and nature of ownership.

In the 2026 Development Benchmark, RMZ Nexus LLP and Millenia Realtors Private Limited each scored 99.6 out of 100, emerging as Sector Leaders in the Office and Office Non-Listed categories in Asia. Infralogix LLP also scored 99.6 out of 100, earning the distinction of Sector Leader in the Industrial and Industrial Non-Listed categories in the Development benchmark.

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RMZ’s performance reflects its sustained focus on embedding sustainability across the entire asset lifecycle. Key initiatives include Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) analysis, timely audits and robust assurance processes, reinforcing the integration of environmental considerations into the planning, design and development of its assets. Across its operational portfolio, wellbeing, health and safety remain equally important priorities. This commitment is further reflected in the recent recognition of Ecoworld 30 with the British Safety Council's International Sword of Honour.

Thirumal Govindraj, CEO, RMZ, said, "Sustainability in real estate is ultimately about the choices we make at every stage of an asset’s lifecycle, from how we plan and design our spaces to how we manage resources and create lasting value for the people who use them. The recognition of RMZ entities in the GRESB 2026 assessment is an encouraging validation of this approach. As we continue to evolve our portfolio, our focus remains on embedding sustainability into our development philosophy and decision-making, while creating resilient, high-performing assets that respond to the needs of businesses, communities and the environment."

The recognition across global and regional benchmarks reinforces RMZ’s commitment to setting high standards in sustainable real estate development. As the platform continues to expand its portfolio across asset classes, it remains focused on integrating sustainability, innovation and operational excellence to create future-ready assets that deliver long-term value for stakeholders.

Note: Annexure: Entity-wise Asset Details

RMZ Entity

Asset p

RMZ Nexus LLP

RMZ Nexus, Mumbai

Millenia Realtors Private Limited

The Edge, One Boat Club (Pune); Ecoworld 30, Ecoworld 20, Startech and Millenia (Bengaluru); Nexity, The Spire and Skyview (Hyderabad); Infinity (Chennai); Data Centre (Mumbai)

Harmen Developers LLP

Infinity, Bengaluru and Infinity, Gurugram

Infralogix LLP

Warehousing project, Hoskote (JV between RMZ and Prologis)

About RMZ

RMZ is India's largest privately owned real assets platform, bringing together real assets and private capital across six Indian cities. RMZ builds, owns and operates mixed-use GCC ecosystems that host global blue-chip enterprises. Its AI and data infrastructure serves the digital economy across India's primary markets. Its hospitality, retail and living environments set the standard for luxury consumption. Through its private capital arm, RMZ builds and operates businesses across consumer brands, sports, media and entertainment, and compute. Trusted by leading global sovereign funds, pension institutions, and alternative asset managers, RMZ is built for multi-decade horizons. Founded by Raj Menda and Manoj Menda in 2002, the group is headquartered in Bengaluru.

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