VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 24: For decades, second-home market has been defined by a familiar set of destinations. Hill stations promised cool weather and scenic escapes, coastal locations offered leisure and holiday living. A growing segment of Indian buyers is looking at a combination of open spaces, nature, cultural familiarity and spiritual connection.

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Rajasthan's ambitious road infrastructure programme is part of this larger transformation. For emerging destinations such as Salasar, the significance of this infrastructure story lies not necessarily in one single highway or expressway, but in the cumulative impact of a better-connected Rajasthan.

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The state has outlined a substantial expansion of its road network, with the Rajasthan Road Development and Maintenance Programme envisaging investments of more than Rs 60,000 crore over five years. The programme covers a broad spectrum of connectivity needs, including highways, major district roads, missing links and rural roads. At the same time, the Rajasthan government's infrastructure strategy has highlighted investments in State highways, bypasses, flyovers and rail over bridges and under bridges, alongside proposals for nine Greenfield expressways and a large-scale programme for upgrading deteriorated roads.

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A destination that was once considered too distant for a weekend visit can become more accessible. A smaller town can become better connected to larger cities. Tourism can expand, businesses can reach new markets and land can become more attractive for residential and commercial activity.This is particularly relevant for destinations with an existing cultural or religious identity.

“Salasar is situated within a state that is witnessing one of India's most significant road infrastructure expansion programmes, strengthening regional mobility and improving the accessibility of emerging destinations over the long term,” says Puneet Anand, Founder and MD of PureSoul Infra, the company developing TEERTH Plotted Project at Salasar, region’s first RERA approved project. Salasar already attracts devotees because of the Salasar Balaji Temple. Its importance as a spiritual destination is therefore well established. The emerging question is whether improved regional connectivity can gradually expand the way people engage with the destination.

Rajasthan's Big Road Bet

The scale of Rajasthan's road ambition is significant.

The state's broader road development and maintenance programme is expected to involve more than Rs 60,000 crore of investment over a five-year period. This reflects a recognition that connectivity is central to economic development, particularly in a geographically large state where distances between towns and economic centres can be considerable.

The strategy extends beyond marquee highways.Rajasthan has also established institutional mechanisms for road development, including the State Road Development Fund and the Rajasthan State Highways Authority, which oversees the development of State highways.The cumulative objective is clear: build a stronger and more integrated network across the state.

For real estate and tourism destinations, this matters because accessibility is often the first condition for growth.

The broader infrastructure transformation also coincides with changing consumer preferences.A growing segment of Indian buyers is moving towards plotted developments and farmhouse-style communities.The attraction is straightforward.Urban life is becoming increasingly congested. Commutes are longer. Many families are searching for open spaces and a stronger connection with nature.

“The emergence of better connectivity has made me to make this my natural destination for a weekend location. It has an established spiritual and cultural identity. In fact my parents and my in laws love to spend some quality time over here,” said Jyoti and Sachin Arora, a couple from NCR region who bought plots to build their weekend home in Salasar. This creates the possibility of a new category of second-home buyer – one who is looking for space and nature, but also wants a deeper sense of cultural and spiritual connection.

For generations, families have travelled to Salasar as pilgrims.The future opportunity could be to expand this relationship from short visits to deeper engagement with the destination.A family that visits regularly may eventually want a place of its own.

“As a retiree I want to spend extended periods in a quieter environment close to a spiritual destination. But as an urban professional, my siblings see value in a nature-led retreat that also has cultural significance,” said Jatin Agarwal, a retiered professional from Jaipur. These changing aspirations create opportunities for developers, hospitality companies and local businesses.

Infrastructure has historically played a powerful role in determining which locations emerge as the next centres of economic activity.In Rajasthan, the scale of planned investment suggests that connectivity will remain a central part of the state's growth strategy.

The more than Rs 60,000-crore road development and maintenance programme, investments in State highways and connectivity infrastructure, proposals for green-field expressways and the planned up-gradation of thousands of kilometres of roads collectively point towards a more connected Rajasthan.

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