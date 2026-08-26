Robb Report India Marked Its First Anniversary with Chapter One: The Circle of Influence at Fairmont Udaipur Palace

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) Robb Report India, part of RPSG Lifestyle Media, celebrated its first anniversary titled Chapter One: The Circle of Influence—an exclusive, invite-only gathering at Fairmont Udaipur Palace on August 23 and 24, 2026. With Fairmont Udaipur Palace and Accor as hospitality partner along with BMW Excellence Club as Luxury Mobility Partner, The Macallan as Experience Partner, Vedica as Hydration Partner, Titan Nebula as Celebrations Partner and Aabee as the Luxury Travel and Concierge Partner — the event brought together a select group of tastemakers, entrepreneurs, and creative leaders to commemorate a year that established Robb Report India as the country's most considered voice in luxury media.

Advertisement

RR Circle members with RR Circle chair Avarna Jain (center, in white) and Editor of Robb Report India, Aindrila Mitra Avarna Jain, Chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media, said, “India is at an exciting inflection point in shaping the global luxury narrative. For Robb Report India and RPSG Lifestyle Media to play a part in taking India’s stories of craftsmanship, culture and contemporary luxury to the world is a matter of immense pride. Since its launch in September 2025, Robb Report India has sought to set a new benchmark for luxury storytelling and experiences.” Robb Report India has been the gold standard in luxury media, offering insights across categories such as automobiles, travel, fine dining, real estate, and rare collectibles. This is not a title chasing trends—it is one that sets them.

Advertisement

Robb Report curates the world’s finest offerings for a readership that is increasingly setting the terms of global living, rather than just following them, and in India, Robb Report upholds that with purpose.

Advertisement

Off the pages too, Robb Report India has created its own identity with a series of unique experiences. The RR Experience series—invite-only, immersive, and built around access to spaces and people not ordinarily in the public eye—began in Udaipur, before moving to Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior for Palace Privé in April 2026, where Priyadarshini Raje Scindia and her son, Mahaaryaman Scindia, opened their ancestral home to a gathering that included well-known names across Bollywood, fashion, business and culture.

With Chapter One: The Circle of Influence, Robb Report returned to where the RR Experience began—in Udaipur. Fairmont Udaipur Palace, with its grandeur, is a significant luxury address in Rajasthan. Cocooned within the lush Aravalli hills, with stunning views all around, it played the perfect backdrop for a momentous occasion.

Advertisement

The programme, including the launch of the coveted RR Circle Members 2026-2027, spread over two days, encompassed celebrations and building connections with guests ranging from business, fashion, art, sports, Bollywood, royal families and some of the country’s top tastemakers.

Day one opened with lunch, followed by Celebration Experiences in the afternoon and a VIP gala at the Imperial Ballroom. At the fireside chat, Jain was joined by Bollywood legend Kajol, who spoke about 30 years of Simran, and what luxury means to her: the ability and the bandwidth to have choice, be it a slow morning, the choice to work or not, the choice to be who she is.

Guests were treated to a curated menu inspired by local flavours, while Jasleen Royal had a private performance where she sang her hits such as ‘Love You Zindagi’ and ‘Heeriye’ among others. She also invited one of the guests, former international cricketer Suresh Raina on stage for an impromptu performance. This was followed by an after-party where DJ Aqeel played an exclusive set at Dahaad, only for the guests. He belted out favourites such as ‘Kali Kali Ankhein’, ‘Tu Mera Hero,’ ‘Baby’ among others as the party continued into the wee hours of the morning.

Day two kicked off with early risers and enthusiastic guests playing a game of padel and lounging in the hotel’s breathtaking pool, followed by breakfast before departure.

High-profile guests who attended this special celebration included RPSG Vice-Chairman and Vice-President of CII 2026-27, Shashwat Goenka; Shivika Goenka- Director of Education and Luxury at RPSG; design couturiers Rahul and Divya Mishra; top tastemakers from the art and design fraternity including gallerists Prateek and Priyanka Raja, Bhavna Kakkar, designers Gautam Seth and Prateek Jain from Klove, artist Paresh Maity; jewellers Tarang Arora and Siddharth Kasliwal from Amrapali and Gem Palace, respectively, as well as several royal family members including the Mewar royal family, Alsisar, Karauli, etc.

Aindrila Mitra, Editor, Robb Report India, said, "Robb Report India has had a remarkable year one with the launch of various IPs like The Robb Report Table, Culinary Masters, At Home with Royalty and our marquee RR Experience. And while we step towards Chapter Two, it will be our endeavour to steer this title towards Luxury with Purpose. Where multi-format immersive content, access and mindful storytelling become our hallmarks.” About Robb Report India Robb Report India is the global voice of luxury, trusted by those who never settle for anything but the exceptional. With 22 international editions, Robb Report curates the rare, the timeless, and the unforgettable for an audience that lives extraordinarily. At its core, the brand believes that true luxury today lies not merely in ownership but in experiencing fine craftsmanship, engaging intimately with culture, cuisine, and destinations, and embracing moments that are exclusive, private, and deeply personal. In India, Robb Report champions an India-first perspective within the high-end space, bringing to life emotionally rich, people-forward storytelling that celebrates the country's heritage, creativity, and evolving definition of modern luxury.

About Fairmont Udaipur Palace Fairmont Udaipur Palace is a luxury palace hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, managed by Accor. Its architecture draws from the Rajput and Mughal traditions of the Mewar region, and it is among India's most significant luxury hospitality addresses—a setting where heritage and contemporary luxury exist in direct and uncompromised conversation.

About RPSG Lifestyle Media Part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, RPSG Lifestyle Media has launched multiple media titles including Esquire India, The Hollywood Reporter India, Robb Report India, and wedding-forward title Manifest. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is a USD 7-billion group with interests in power, carbon black, IT, retail, FMCG, sports, media, and entertainment.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)