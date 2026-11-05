Robokidz Eduventures Limited Reports Strong H1 FY27 Results; Net Profit Up 395% YoY

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Robokidz Eduventures Limited (BSE: ROBOKIDZ), an education technology company providing technology-enabled learning and skill-development solutions in robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, electronics and STEM for K-12 students, has announced its unaudited standalone financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

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H1 FY27 Standalone Financial Highlights

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H1 FY27 Consolidate Financial Highlights

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IPO and Listing

- Listed on the BSE SME platform on September 28, 2026, at ₹201.40 per share, a 90% premium to the IPO issue price of ₹106 per share.

- Initial Public Offering of ₹31.09 crore (entirely fresh issue) at ₹106 per share, subscribed 833.56 times.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sagar Lalit Sanghvi, Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director, Robokidz Eduventures Limited, said:

“H1 FY27 has been a landmark half for Robokidz. Total Income grew 182% to ₹52.37 crore, while Net Profit rose nearly five-fold to ₹6.85 crore. Our EBITDA margin improved to 22.0% and our net profit margin expanded by over 560 bps to 13.1%.

Our listing on the BSE SME platform on September 28, 2026 marks an important milestone for Robokidz. With the IPO subscribed over 834 times, we thank our investors for their confidence and remain committed to responsible growth and transparent communication. The IPO proceeds will strengthen our working capital position and reduce our borrowings.

Our focus is on building long-term relationships with educational institutions through integrated laboratory solutions, curriculum, teacher training and ongoing learning programmes. We are expanding our Young Engineers Academy (YEA) network with three new centres at Amanora Park Town, Weikfield Chambers and City Vista in Pune, bringing our learning programmes closer to more students. We aim to expand institutional partnerships while strengthening our digital platforms, educational kits and programme delivery.”

Business Updates and Outlook

- AYEA Network Expansion: The Company is expanding its Young Engineers Academy (YEA) network with three new centres at Amanora Park Town, Hadapsar; Weikfield Chambers, Shri Satpal Malhotra Marg; and City Vista, Kharadi, in Pune, strengthening its reach across the city.

- Integrated Business Model: The Company combines educational laboratory setup projects with ongoing learning programmes to build long-term institutional relationships, supported by educational kits, curriculum, teacher training and technical assistance.

- Subscription Programmes: The Company offers ongoing learning through Young Engineers Garage in classroom, online and hybrid formats.

- Activity Centres: Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Robokidz Retails Private Limited, the Company operates the Young Engineers Academy (YEA) network through company-run and franchise centres.

- Digital Platforms: The Company’s proprietary platforms – Drag-on.ai, its Learning Management System (LMS) and Robokidz RC – support coding, assessments and practical learning.

- Growth Priorities: The Company is focused on expanding institutional partnerships, its franchise presence and skill-development programmes.

About Robokidz Eduventures Limited

Robokidz Eduventures Limited (BSE: ROBOKIDZ), incorporated in December 2014 and based in Pune, provides technology-enabled learning and skill-development solutions for school students across Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Coding, Electronics and STEM. The Company offers educational laboratory setup projects, subscription-based learning programmes and other educational services, supported by educational kits, curriculum, teacher training, technical assistance and proprietary digital platforms. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Robokidz Retails Private Limited, the Company also operates a franchise-led activity centre network under the Young Engineers Academy (YEA) brand.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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