RoboSpecies Launches PRISM India to Amplify CSR and Grassroots Impact Stories Across India

New Delhi [India], March 9: An initiative by Samabhavana and RoboSpecies Technologies Pvt. Ltd., PRISM India aims to drive meaningful dialogue around social impact, education, and sustainable development

In an effort to deepen conversations around Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), and community-driven development, PRISM India, a new CSR-focused podcast platform, has been officially launched as a collaborative initiative between Samabhavana, a 25-year-old community-based nonprofit organization, and RoboSpecies Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a 15-year EdTech leader specializing in Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, VR, STEM, Astronomy, Smart Classrooms, and Digital Literacy solutions.

The PRISM India CSR Podcast is designed as a thought-leadership platform that brings together CSR leaders, policymakers, education innovators, sustainability experts, and grassroots changemakers to share insights, discuss challenges, and highlight impactful initiatives shaping a more inclusive and future-ready India.

At a time when CSR investments and ESG accountability are becoming central to corporate strategy, PRISM India seeks to move beyond compliance discussions and focus on real, measurable social transformation.

Each episode will feature in-depth conversations with industry leaders and practitioners covering themes such as:

- Community development and grassroots implementation

- ESG frameworks and corporate accountability

- Education transformation through technology

- Sustainable growth models

- Digital literacy and innovation access

- Public-private partnerships driving impact

Speaking about the launch, representatives from the initiative emphasized that PRISM India aims to act as a bridge between corporate leadership and community realities.

"CSR today is not just about funding projects; it is about building sustainable ecosystems. PRISM India is an effort to bring transparent, meaningful conversations to the forefront -- where thought leaders and implementers can share real experiences, lessons, and scalable impact models."

With Samabhavana's deep-rooted community engagement experience and RoboSpecies' extensive work in education innovation and digital infrastructure across schools, the podcast integrates policy-level dialogue with on-ground impact perspectives.

The platform will showcase:

- CSR experts and industry leaders

- Real impact stories from the field

- Policy discussions shaping India's social landscape

- Education innovation initiatives

- Technology-driven inclusion models

PRISM India is now live and accessible through its official platform.

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/@PRISMINDIACSR

Website: https://prismindia.co.in

RoboSpecies: https://robospecies.com

Samabhavana: https://samabhavana.in

The initiative invites CSR professionals, impact leaders, education stakeholders, and community organizations to participate in future conversations and collaborate toward collective progress.

About PRISM India

PRISM India is a CSR-focused podcast initiative dedicated to advancing dialogue around corporate responsibility, sustainable development, and social innovation in India.

About Samabhavana

Samabhavana is a 25-year-old community-based nonprofit organization working on grassroots development initiatives across India, focusing on sustainable and inclusive growth models.

About RoboSpecies Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

RoboSpecies Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a 15-year EdTech company specializing in Robotics, AI, IoT, VR, STEM, Astronomy, Smart Classroom solutions, and Digital Literacy infrastructure for schools across India.

