Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeries: How Health Insurance Can Partner in Expanding Access to Advanced Orthopaedic Care for Indian Patients

New Delhi [India], July 3: India's growing population, coupled with rising life expectancy and lifestyle-related factors, is driving a steady increase in joint-related orthopaedic conditions such as arthritis and degenerative joint disease. As a result, the demand for joint replacement surgeries has surged significantly. Today, total knee replacements alone have surged from approximately 100,000 five years ago to nearly 250,000 annually, reflecting both rising incidence and growing awareness of surgical solutions.

Robotic-assisted joint replacement is currently the most advanced and accurate form of surgery available. It enhances surgical precision, ensures better implant alignment, minimizes tissue damage, and allows for faster patient recovery. These clinical benefits are translating into measurable improvements in patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Yet, despite its many advantages, access to robotic-assisted joint replacement is still evolving, particularly when it comes to insurance coverage. While conventional joint replacement procedures are widely supported by most health insurance plans, coverage for robotic-assisted variants is still gaining traction. As the healthcare ecosystem adapts to newer technologies, there is an opportunity for insurers and providers to work together to bridge this gap, ensuring that patients who could benefit from these advanced, minimally invasive procedures are able to access them more easily.

India is witnessing a sharp uptick in the adoption of robotic surgery, with nearly 12,000 robotic- assisted procedures performed in 2022. While this marks encouraging progress, it still represents only a small fraction of the potential demand. By comparison, the United States conducted approximately 876,000 robotic surgeries in 2020 3 and has over 5,500 surgical robots installed for a population of around 330 million 4 . Given India's population of over 1.4 billion and the growing burden of joint-related conditions, the need for wider deployment of robotic technology is clear. There is a significant opportunity and an urgent imperative to scale infrastructure, surgeon training, and insurance coverage to meet this rising demand and ensure equitable access to advanced care.

For patients, the advantages of robotic-assisted joint replacement surgeries are compelling and directly impact their journey to recovery and improved quality of life:

- Less tissue damage: reduced post-operative pain and a more comfortable recovery experience for the patient.

- Increased implant placement accuracy, reducing complications: Precision in implant placement minimizes the risk of complications, potentially preventing the need for revision surgeries and ensuring a longer-lasting solution for the patient.

- Improved mobility and quality of life in the immediate post-operative phase: Patients often experience quicker restoration of movement and a faster return to daily activities

- Shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery: less time away from home and work, reducing the financial and emotional burden on patients and their families.

These benefits are raising patient and healthcare provider awareness and demand, particularly for older people and those with conditions like arthritis. The deployment of robotic technology is expanding beyond renowned private hospitals to community health centres and smaller communities as its cost becomes more affordable, democratizing access to advanced medical care.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has acknowledged robotic-assisted surgeries under its "Modern Treatment Techniques"category, a positive step toward broader integration. However, some variability in coverage still exists, with certain policies including sublimits or caps that may unintentionally limit patient access to these advanced procedures. As awareness and clinical evidence continue to grow, there is an opportunity for insurers to revisit these norms in partnership with healthcare providers to better align coverage with evolving standards of care.

By fostering dialogue and collaboration between insurers, regulators, and medical professionals, there is a shared opportunity to re-evaluate coverage policies in light of evolving clinical evidence and patient needs. Expanding coverage for robotic-assisted procedures is not just about technological advancement - it's about enabling more patients to benefit from faster recovery, fewer complications, and improved quality of life.

Together, we can ensure that no patient is left behind due to coverage limitations. By aligning on the shared goal of improved outcomes, we can unlock the full potential of robotic-assisted joint replacement and contribute to a healthier, more resilient India.

