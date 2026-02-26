Rockwell Automation Champions AI-Driven Transformation to Accelerate Smart and Sustainable Manufacturing in India

Seventh edition of India Inc On The Move highlights convergence of AI, digitalization, and sustainability to redefine India’s manufacturing future

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, concluded the seventh edition of India Inc On The Move (IIOTM) in Mumbai.

The event convened industry leaders and technology innovators from across India to explore the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI), digitalisation, and sustainable practices on Indian manufacturing. Discussions underscored how next-generation technologies can accelerate the shift to smart and sustainable manufacturing, positioning India to lead in emerging areas such as semiconductors and electronics, while also advancing transformation across major industries, including automotive, life sciences, and food & beverage. Together, these shifts will be pivotal in strengthening the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

IIOTM 2026, themed The Future Is Here: Smart. Sustainable. AI-Driven Manufacturing, drew over 1,200 attendees and featured more than 30 sessions and 70 distinguished speakers. The event was supported by a comprehensive expo floor, with 30 demo booths, showcasing interactive and advanced technology solutions.

In his keynote address, Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation India, said: “IIOTM stands as a catalyst for transformative thinking, bringing leaders together to envision how artificial intelligence can redefine modern manufacturing, unlock new possibilities at scale, and shape a resilient, sustainable industrial future for India.”

“India stands at a pivotal moment, where artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and sustainability are converging to redefine industrial competitiveness. The next era of ‘smart’ manufacturing will be shaped by autonomous, software-defined operations. For the industrial world, however, AI must rise to a higher purpose—being deterministic, explainable, and fully auditable,” added Dilip Sawhney.

Key discussions focussed on AI-powered autonomous operations, software-defined manufacturing, and intelligent sustainability, with perspectives spanning automotive, life sciences, food & beverage, and semiconductors. The agenda comprised keynote addresses, plenary sessions, fireside chats, panel discussions, and a customer use case, complemented by roundtables and a dynamic expo floor.

For more than four decades, Rockwell Automation has been unwavering in its commitment to propelling the growth and success of Indian businesses. By offering innovative solutions, deep industry knowledge, and a relentless focus on customer success, the company empowers organizations to navigate the future with confidence.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

