Rockwell Automation Receives Eight Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

India-based Gurukul leadership development program wins four Gold and four Silver honors in the 2026 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

NEW DELHI, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced that its India-based Gurukul leadership development program has received eight awards at the 2026 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards®. The program earned four Gold and four Silver awards, receiving recognition for all eight submissions entered across four disciplines.

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In Learning & Development, the Gurukul program received three Gold awards for Best Competencies & Skill Development, Best Use of a Blended Learning Program and Best Learning Team. In Talent Management, the program earned two Silver awards for Best High Potential Development and Best Succession & Career Management. In Leadership Development, it received Gold for Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Development Program and Silver for Best Leadership Development Program. The program also earned Silver for Best Program for Upskilling Employees in the Future of Work discipline.

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The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards recognize organizations that successfully develop and deploy programs, strategies, technologies and solutions that deliver measurable business results and advance excellence in human capital management. Each submission is evaluated by an independent panel of Brandon Hall Group analysts, industry experts and experienced practitioners against criteria including business need, program design, innovation, adoption and organizational impact.

The Gurukul program was designed to prepare high-potential team leads for broader enterprise roles as Rockwell Automation India evolves into a strategic Global Capability Center. Developed with Chrysalis HRD Pvt Ltd., the nine-month program combined leadership assessments, experiential workshops, simulations, action learning projects, global mentoring and coaching to strengthen strategic thinking, commercial awareness and stakeholder influence. All 15 participants completed the leadership journey, with a participant satisfaction score of 4.9 out of 5. During the program, eight participants were promoted and three others transitioned into expanded or different roles, while manager feedback identified improvements in enterprise perspective, collaboration and leadership ownership.

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"This recognition from Brandon Hall Group is a testament to Rockwell Automation India's commitment to developing talent and creating a future-ready workforce. Through Gurukul, we have built a learning ecosystem that empowers employees to continuously grow, embrace new opportunities, and develop the leadership capabilities needed for tomorrow's challenges. Winning eight awards across learning, talent management, leadership development, and future of work categories is an honor that reflects the impact of our people-first approach and the remarkable contributions of our teams," said Abhishek Misra, Head Human Resources - India, Rockwell Automation.

"Every year, the HCM Excellence Awards remind us that innovation is ultimately about impact. The organizations recognized this year have demonstrated that great HR and learning strategies don't just improve programs, they strengthen organizations, empower people and deliver measurable business results. We are honored to celebrate their achievements," said Rachel Cooke, COO of Brandon Hall Group™ and HCM Excellence Awards® Program Leader.

For more information about the awards, visit the official Brandon Hall Group announcement.

About Rockwell Automation: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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