Rockwell Automation Singapore Site Named a World Economic Forum Global Lighthouse

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Singapore, June 25: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced its Singapore manufacturing facility has been named a member of the Global Lighthouse Network by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The designation recognizes this facility for applying advanced technologies at scale to deliver measurable improvements in productivity, quality and workforce enablement.

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Rockwell's Singapore site was recognized with distinction in the productivity category, reflecting its transformation into a highly flexible, data-driven operation. By deploying more than 50 digital and AI-enabled solutions - including intelligent automation, AI-driven quality control and predictive maintenance - the facility improved output efficiency, reduced defects and accelerated workforce onboarding.

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"This recognition reflects how Rockwell is applying advanced automation technologies not just within a single site, but in ways that can scale across our global operations and for our customers," said Bob Buttermore, SVP and chief supply chain officer at Rockwell Automation. "We are focused on turning data into decisions and AI into outcomes - helping manufacturers build Factories of the Future that are more resilient, adaptive and productive."

According to the World Economic Forum, this latest cohort of Lighthouse sites demonstrates how AI is becoming embedded into core operations, enabling organizations to improve decision-making, accelerate innovation and continuously optimize performance.

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Rockwell's participation in the Global Lighthouse Network connects the company to a global community of leading manufacturers advancing industrial transformation. Through this collaboration, Rockwell will share best practices and work alongside other Lighthouse members to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies across industries and regions.

"The world's leading manufacturers are no longer optimizing individual processes; they are reimagining entire operating systems," said Kiva Allgood, managing director, World Economic Forum. "The newest Lighthouse sites show how intelligence is becoming embedded into the fabric of operations, enabling organizations to respond faster, learn continuously and unlock new levels of performance across their value chains."

This recognition reinforces Rockwell's commitment to helping manufacturers move beyond pilot programs to scaled transformation, linking data, automation and AI to deliver measurable business outcomes.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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