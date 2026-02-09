Rockwell Automation Strengthens Industrial Cybersecurity with New Security Operations Center in Singapore

PRNewswire

Singapore, February 9: Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has launched a Security Operations Center (SOC) in Singapore, enhancing cybersecurity resilience for industrial customers across Asia Pacific.

The new facility is part of Rockwell Automation's global network of Managed Security Services and delivers 24/7 real-time monitoring, advanced threat detection and rapid incident response through its SecureOT™ Security Monitoring and Response capabilities. Designed to address the growing convergence of IT and OT environments, the SOC helps industrial companies detect, respond to and recover from cybersecurity incidents faster and more effectively.

Located within Rockwell's Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, the SOC serves as a regional hub for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. It integrates vendor-neutral data ingestion, contextualized threat intelligence, and risk-based prioritization, enabling industrial teams to focus on the most critical vulnerabilities across complex, multi-vendor environments while ensuring rapid response and step-by-step remediation guided by Rockwell's cybersecurity experts.

"Cybersecurity is now inseparable from digital transformation," said Marcelo Tarkieltaub, regional director, Southeast Asia, Rockwell Automation. "Our new regional SOC hub in Singapore reflects our commitment to helping manufacturers connect, automate and protect their operations end-to-end. Having multiple capabilities under one roof allows for deeper collaboration and faster response, delivering stronger protection for our customers' critical operations. It enables them to test and engage with our capabilities firsthand, an important step for organizations evaluating the right partners for their cybersecurity journey."

"The opening of our regional SOC reinforces Singapore's role as a cybersecurity hub for the region. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with local agencies, academia and partners to strengthen industrial resilience and upskill new cybersecurity talent. In fact, we've recently onboarded several young professionals with cybersecurity majors, building their expertise to support global clients in the industrial security space."

Companies in the region face growing threats such as data theft, extortion, and ransomware, in part due to Asia Pacific's critical role in global supply chains and its position as a technology and manufacturing hub. Rockwell Automation's 10th Annual 2025 State of Smart Manufacturing Report found that cybersecurity has risen to the second most critical external risk for manufacturers in Asia Pacific, with nearly half of respondents planning to deploy AI and machine learning for cybersecurity use cases within the next year.

Rockwell Automation's SOC leverages Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), a technology platform that combines automation, AI and analytics to streamline and accelerate responses to cyber threats. This enables Rockwell's Managed Detection and Response services to offer customers a single pane of glass view of cyber incidents and actions across multiple sites, as some global manufacturers need to monitor more than 100 locations.

Aligned with Singapore's national ambition to build a secure digital economy, the facility complements Rockwell's collaboration with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and industry partners to advance industrial cybersecurity maturity across the region. It will also host training workshops and customer simulations, giving participants hands-on exposure to real-world OT threat scenarios.

The new SOC builds on Rockwell's SecureOT™ Solution Suite, which encompasses Strategic Advisory, Managed Industrial Networking and Infrastructure, Asset Management, Risk and Vulnerability Management, and Incident Response services.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

