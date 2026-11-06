Rohan Corporation Makes Its Bengaluru Debut With Grand Office Inauguration; Three-day Project Showcase To Follow

Inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri D. K. Shivakumar, the new office will welcome prospective homebuyers and investors for an exclusive project exhibition on November 6, 7 and 8.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6: Rohan Corporation, one of Mangaluru’s established real estate developers, has officially marked its entry into Bengaluru with the grand inauguration of its new office on Cunningham Road. The new office was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri D. K. Shivakumar, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion. To mark this occasion, the company will host a three-day Project Exhibition from November 6 to 8, featuring exclusive projects at exclusive prices for prospective homebuyers and investors.

Located at The Cunningham Commercial, Cunningham Road, Sankey Road Cross, the new office establishes Rohan Corporation’s presence in the state capital, bringing its legacy of real estate development, quality and customer-centricity to one of India’s most dynamic property markets.

Founded in 1994, Rohan Corporation has built a strong presence in Mangaluru over three decades, with a portfolio spanning residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. Its expansion into Bengaluru represents a natural progression in its growth journey, opening new opportunities to serve a wider customer base while taking its established values and commitment to excellence into a larger market.

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Addressing the gathering, Shri D. K. Shivakumar remarked: “Bengaluru continues to be a city of immense opportunities, attracting businesses, investments and talent from across the country. The entry of Rohan Corporation into Bengaluru is a welcome addition to the city’s growing business landscape. I wish the company continued success in its endeavours.”

Expressing his vision behind the expansion, Dr. Rohan Monteiro, Founder and Managing Director, Rohan Corporation, shared: “Bengaluru has always been a city of opportunity, and establishing our presence here is an important step for us. We look forward to bringing our developments closer to the people of Bengaluru, building meaningful relationships and creating new opportunities for growth. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Rohan Corporation.”

Adding to this, Dion Monteiro, Director, Rohan Corporation, highlighted: “Bengaluru represents an exciting market with evolving aspirations and a strong demand for quality real estate. Our presence here allows us to connect with a wider audience, understand their expectations and introduce developments that align with their aspirations. We are excited about the possibilities this new beginning brings.”

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The occasion was graced by Shri Priyank Kharge, Minister for Home Affairs, Government of Karnataka, and Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Susainathan, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Bangalore, in the presence of several eminent personalities and invited guests. Renowned anchor Reena D’Souza brought the event proceedings together as the host.

Three days of exclusive property opportunities

As part of the Bengaluru launch, Rohan Corporation will host an exclusive Project Showcase from November 6 to 8, 2026, at its newly inaugurated office. The three-day event will offer prospective homebuyers and investors an opportunity to explore the company’s portfolio of residential and other real estate developments, interact with the team and discover available property options. Visitors will also have access to exclusive project offers and special pricing during the showcase.

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The new office will serve as a key point of engagement for customers in Bengaluru, enabling them to connect directly with the company’s team, understand its developments and explore property investment opportunities.

With this expansion, Rohan Corporation takes another significant step in its growth story, carrying forward the trust it has built since 1994 and extending its vision of creating quality spaces to Bengaluru.

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