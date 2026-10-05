Rohini College of Engineering and Technology : Empowering the next generation through Excellence Innovation and Opportunity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 5: Rohini College of Engineering and Technology (RCET), Kanyakumari District, continues to strengthen its position as a centre for quality engineering education, innovation, skill development, and industry-oriented learning. With a strong focus on student success and professional preparedness, RCET provides learners with opportunities to transform academic knowledge into practical skills and meaningful careers.

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A major achievement of the institution during the 2025–26 academic year is its impressive placement performance, with 667 placement offers from 57 reputed companies and 511 students placed across various disciplines. This accomplishment reflects the effectiveness of RCET’s training, mentoring, career guidance, internships, project-based learning, and industry interaction.

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Established in 2012 at Palkulam, Anjugramam, RCET is affiliated with Anna University, Chennai, and approved by AICTE. The institution has earned NAAC ‘A+’ accreditation with a CGPA of 3.46 out of 4.00 and has secured NBA accreditation for key undergraduate programmes. Founded under the leadership of Shri K. Neela Marthandan, Chairman of Saroja Educational Group, the institution continues to progress under the guidance of Dr. N. Neela Vishnu, Pro-Chairman; Dr. V.M. Blessy Geo, Managing Director; and Dr. R. Rajesh, Principal.

RCET offers a wide range of B.E./B.Tech, M.E./M.Tech, MBA, MCA, Ph.D., and Diploma programmes. The institution’s Teaching-Learning Process (TLP@RCET) goes beyond conventional classroom education by integrating experiential learning, practical training, industry-supported laboratories, internships, projects, collaborative activities, and problem-solving approaches. More than 40 student forums, clubs, and professional society chapters provide opportunities for students to develop technical knowledge, creativity, communication, leadership, and teamwork.

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RCET’s academic strength is supported by a highly qualified faculty team, including more than 70 doctoral holders. Students are encouraged to pursue Honours and Minor Degrees, participate in research and innovation activities, and gain additional industry exposure through skill-based and application-oriented learning.

The institution has received several notable recognitions, including the “Emerging Engineering College – South Zone Award” by Collegedunia Connect 4.0, the “Best Green Campus Award” by NSF India in 2025, and the 5th IEI Engineering Education Excellence Award 2026 from The Institution of Engineers (India) for Commendable Performance in Engineering Education at New Delhi.

With more than 3,500 students from across India, RCET continues to nurture future engineers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders. By combining academic excellence, practical exposure, industry collaboration, innovation, and career-focused training, the institution remains committed to preparing students with the

knowledge, skills, confidence, and adaptability required to succeed in a rapidly changing global environment.

RCET – Inspiring Learning, Empowering Innovation, Building Future-Ready Professionals.

SPECTRA 2026 – WHERE IDEAS, INNOVATION AND TALENT COME

ALIVE

Rohini College of Engineering and Technology (RCET) brings together technology, creativity, entrepreneurship and culture through SPECTRA 2026, its flagship institute-level technical fest. The event provides students with an energetic platform to demonstrate their knowledge, explore new possibilities, interact with peers, and turn innovative ideas into meaningful experiences.

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION – TECHNOVA

TECHNOVA forms the core technical segment of SPECTRA 2026, offering a wide range of competitions designed to challenge students’ technical knowledge and creative thinking. The events encourage participants to analyse situations, develop solutions, work collaboratively and apply classroom concepts to practical challenges.

The Mega Technical Challenge 2026 adds another level of excitement by bringing students together to tackle complex, real-world problems through innovation and teamwork.

The technical activities cover emerging areas such as Hackathons, Competitive Programming, Design Challenges, AI Ideathons, Prompt Engineering, Data Science, Data Analytics and Data Visualization, enabling students to explore current technologies while demonstrating their capabilities.

MOBILITIES – IMAGINING TOMORROW

The Greenverse & Industrial Futureverse segment focuses on the changing face of transportation and industry. Students are encouraged to develop ideas around sustainable mobility, intelligent transportation, automation, smart technologies and environmentally responsible solutions.

The Vintage to Modern – Technology Expo offers a visual journey through technological progress. From early machines, communication equipment and computing devices to Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, IoT and smart systems, the exhibition highlights how technology has transformed society and provides inspiration for future innovations.

FLAVOURVERSE 2026 – FROM IDEAS TO ENTERPRISE

SPECTRA extends beyond technology through FLAVOURVERSE 2026, an intra-college platform combining food, lifestyle and entrepreneurship. Students take on the role of young entrepreneurs by planning, designing and operating their own ventures.

The activity develops practical understanding of business planning, product presentation, branding, promotion, customer interaction and sales. Recognition is given across categories such as Best Product, Most Creative Concept, Best Stall, Best Decoration, Best Entrepreneurial Initiative, Best Sales Performance, Best Promotion, People’s Choice and Best Team Spirit.

VIBRANCE 2026 – CELEBRATING STUDENT TALENT

The cultural segment, VIBRANCE 2026, provides a stage for students to express themselves through music, dance and performance. Group Dance, Western and Fusion Dance, Musical Performances, Cultural Fusion and Talent Showcases bring together diverse artistic abilities and create an atmosphere of celebration.The event

Inaugurated by Prathap IAS, Kanyamumari.

MORE THAN A FEST

SPECTRA 2026 represents RCET’s approach to learning beyond the classroom. The fest gives students opportunities to experiment, collaborate, lead teams, communicate ideas, solve problems and experience the practical dimensions of innovation and entrepreneurship.

By bringing technology, sustainability, business, creativity and culture onto a common platform, SPECTRA creates an environment where students can discover their strengths, challenge themselves and celebrate their achievements.

SPECTRA 2026 is where knowledge finds expression, creativity finds a platform, and student potential becomes possibility.

https://spectra.rcet.org.in/

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