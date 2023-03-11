Rohit Jawa is new MD & CEO of HUL

PTI

New Delhi, March 10

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Friday announced the appointment of Rohit Jawa as the MD & CEO to succeed Sanjiv Mehta who will retire from the company after leading it for a decade.

Jawa, currently the Chief of Transformation for Unilever, would take over the leadership role for a term of five consecutive years with effect from June 27, 2023, the company said.

“The appointment of Rohit Jawa as a whole-time director and MD & CEO will be subject to approval of Shareholders and other statutory approvals as may be applicable,” it added.

Jawa will join HUL Board as a whole-time director from April 1, 2023. Besides the Indian market, he will also take over as president of Unilever South Asia.

He will join the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE) effective April 1, 2023. After a transformational tenure of 10 years at the helm of HUL, Sanjiv Mehta will retire from the company. Jawa is currently the Chief of Transformation for Unilever in London where since January 2022, he has successfully orchestrated the once-in-a-decade, end-to-end transformation of Unilever.