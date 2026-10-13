Rojgar With Ankit Founder Ankit Bhati in Talks With VCs for First Funding Round

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 13: India’s education sector is going through a significant transition as technology continues to influence the way students prepare for examinations, develop skills and access career opportunities. Digital learning platforms have expanded beyond conventional classroom models, creating new possibilities across competitive examinations, school education, professional training and employment-oriented learning.

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Against this evolving backdrop, Rojgar With Ankit (RWA), founded and led by Founder & CEO Ankit Bhati, is preparing for its next phase of growth. The company is currently in discussions with venture capital investors to raise its first institutional funding round, with the proposed capital expected to support expansion across education, technology and skill-development segments.

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Rojgar With Ankit has primarily built its business around competitive examination preparation. Under the leadership of Ankit Bhati, the organisation has developed a digital learning platform serving aspirants preparing for government examinations and other competitive tests. Its existing offerings cover areas such as SSC, railway, banking, defence, police, teaching and other government examinations.

The organisation’s journey began with a focus on examination-oriented education and gradually expanded through digital platforms and online learning. This operating model has allowed RWA to build a sizeable learner base while maintaining a focus on accessible and employment-oriented education.

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Ankit Bhati and the Expansion of Rojgar With Ankit

For Ankit Bhati, the proposed funding round comes at a stage when Rojgar With Ankit is looking to move beyond its existing examination-preparation portfolio. The company is now evaluating opportunities across K-12 education, JEE, NEET, UPSC, skill development and artificial intelligence-based learning.

Employment-focused initiatives under the Rojgar With Ankit ecosystem are also expected to form part of the broader expansion strategy. The objective is to create a wider learning ecosystem that can address students, competitive-exam aspirants and individuals looking to build job-oriented skills.

The planned diversification is also aligned with the changing requirements of learners, where academic preparation and employability are increasingly becoming interconnected. For RWA, this represents an opportunity to build on its existing learner base while entering additional education categories.

A Business Model Focused on Profitability

While the company is now exploring external capital for its next phase of expansion, Rojgar With Ankit has maintained a focus on building its business around operating sustainability. RWA is heavily EBITDA positive, giving the company a different financial profile from many education technology businesses that have historically relied on external capital to support expansion.

The proposed funding is therefore being considered primarily as a means to support the company’s next stage of growth, rather than as a requirement to sustain its existing operations. The focus is expected to remain on technology development, new educational verticals, content infrastructure, product development and scaling operations.

For Ankit Bhati, this approach provides an opportunity to use institutional capital selectively while continuing to build on the business model and operational base developed by RWA.

First Funding Round Under Discussion

Rojgar With Ankit is currently meeting with founders and venture capital investors as it explores its first round of institutional funding. The company has so far developed its business without relying on an institutional funding round and is now considering external capital to support its expansion plans.

The proposed funding is expected to be directed towards areas such as technology development, expansion into new educational verticals, content infrastructure, product development and scaling operations.

For a company operating in the education technology segment, the move towards institutional capital also comes with an opportunity to strengthen its technology infrastructure and develop products for a broader learner base. The focus is expected to remain on combining the company’s existing examination-preparation operations with newer technology-led education offerings.

Expanding Beyond Competitive Examinations

Competitive examination preparation continues to remain an important part of RWA’s business, but the company’s upcoming plans extend into several additional categories. The proposed K-12 expansion would take the platform into school-level education, while JEE and NEET would allow it to address students preparing for major entrance examinations. The planned UPSC vertical would further strengthen its presence in civil-services preparation.

At the same time, the proposed Skill and AI segments are aimed at learners looking for technology-based and employment-oriented capabilities. These areas could also create opportunities for RWA to work across education and employability rather than limiting its offerings to examination preparation.

Under Ankit Bhati leadership, the broader strategy is focused on building a diversified education platform while continuing to strengthen the company’s existing operations.

The Road Ahead

The proposed funding round marks a new stage for Rojgar With Ankit as the company considers moving from an internally funded growth model towards institutional capital.

With its established presence in competitive-examination preparation and a focus on operational profitability, the company is now looking at expanding its education and technology ecosystem across new categories.

For Founder & CEO Ankit Bhati, the immediate priority is to build on RWA’s existing presence while developing offerings across K-12, JEE, NEET, UPSC, skill development and AI.

The coming phase will therefore be closely linked to how effectively Rojgar With Ankit can combine its existing education operations with new technology-led offerings and employment-focused learning initiatives. The ongoing discussions with venture capital investors are part of this broader plan to expand the organisation’s reach and build its next stage of operations.

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