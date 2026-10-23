ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS DEEPENS INDIA COMMITMENT WITH NEW LUXURY SHOWROOM IN CHENNAI

October 2026, Chennai, India - Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai inaugurates its new luxury showroom, bringing the marque’s global visual identity to one of India’s most dynamic markets. Opening attended by Julian Jenkins, Director of Sales & Brand, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, as part of wider regional visit. New showroom deepens Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ commitment to India, one of its oldest markets. Creates a dedicated environment for Bespoke commissioning for clients in Chennai and across southern India.

“India occupies a unique place in the Rolls-Royce story. For more than a century, Indian patrons have commissioned some of the most remarkable and imaginative motor cars ever created, establishing a legacy of individuality and personal expression that continues to this day. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai has played an important role in serving clients across the region. This new space marks an important step for the marque and our clients, reflecting Rolls-Royce’s position as a true House of Luxury and our commitment to India. I am delighted to celebrate this milestone with the team.”

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Julian Jenkins, Director of Sales & Brand, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

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“For over a decade, our relationship with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has been built on trust and a shared pursuit of excellence. This newly redesigned showroom reflects that remarkable journey: a space created around the ambitions of the clients we serve in Chennai and across southern India. We are incredibly proud to welcome them into an environment designed to inspire imagination, celebrate individuality and deliver an exceptional Bespoke client experience.”

Vasanthi Bhupathi, Dealer Principal, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai (KUN Exclusive)

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Passionate about providing its clients with personalised experiences, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has officially opened the doors to its new luxury showroom in Chennai. The opening marks a significant milestone for the marque in South India and reinforces its commitment to a market with which it has shared a relationship for more than a century.

The new showroom builds on Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chennai’s established presence in the city, serving clients across the region since 2013. The inauguration, held on 15 October 2026, was attended by Julian Jenkins, Director of Sales & Brand, as part of a wider visit to the region.

From the earliest years of the marque, Indian patrons established an extraordinary tradition of commissioning highly personalised motor cars that reflected their personal tastes, requirements and identities. That spirit of individual expression continues today, with the reimagined Chennai showroom providing the ideal setting for immersive Bespoke experiences.

Redesigned to reflect the marque’s global visual identity, the new space now offers clients an intimate setting in which to experience the world of Rolls-Royce, centred on creativity, craftsmanship and personal expression.

From the very first step inside the new showroom, clients are enveloped in an immersive experience. The entrance is artfully inspired by Rolls-Royce’s iconic Pantheon grille and offers an elegant and discreet preview of the extraordinary world within. At its centre is a dedicated Bespoke Commissioning Atelier, providing clients with an exceptional environment in which to realise highly personal Bespoke commissions. The experience is enhanced by a Cabinet of Curiosities – a curated showcase of Indian art and design that inspires creativity and honours local culture.

The opening comes as Rolls-Royce Motor Cars continues to see strong growth in India, which was its highest-growth market in the Asia-Pacific region in 2025. Globally, clients are also commissioning increasingly ambitious expressions of Bespoke, reflected in the continued expansion of Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke capabilities at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood.

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ABOUT ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a true luxury house, creating the world’s most recognised, revered and desirable handcrafted Bespoke products for its international clientele.

There are over 2,500 people working at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, West Sussex. This comprises both its global headquarters and Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence – the only place in the world where Rolls-Royce motor cars are designed, engineered and meticulously built by hand. An independent study by the London School of Economics & Political Science confirms that since the company first launched at Goodwood in 2003, it has contributed more than £4 billion to the UK economy and adds more than £500 million in economic value every year.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly owned subsidiary of the BMW Group and is a completely separate, unrelated company from Rolls-Royce plc, the manufacturer of aircraft engines and propulsion systems.

CONTACTS | REGIONAL

Asia Pacific (South) and India

Juliana Tan: +65 9695 3840 Email

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