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Home / Business / Romell Group Hosts "Romell Partner Connect", Offering Mumbai's Channel Partners an Exclusive Preview of Codename: The New West

Romell Group Hosts "Romell Partner Connect", Offering Mumbai's Channel Partners an Exclusive Preview of Codename: The New West

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ANI
Updated At : 04:07 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Romell Group, a Mumbai-based residential real estate developer,  hosted Romell Partner Connect on 7 and 8 October 2026 at Fairfield by Marriott, Andheri  West. The exclusive channel partner meet was the first pre-launch event for the Group's  upcoming project, Codename: The New West.

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An Exclusive First Look

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Romell Partner Connect was designed as an invite-only forum for the Group’s channel  partners. Attendees received an exclusive preview of The New West, a premium high-rise  residential development planned in Oshiwara, Andheri West, ahead of its formal launch. The  evening also marked the unveiling of a first-of-its-kind offering for partners and homebuyers  alike, a rare opportunity unlike anything introduced in the market so far.

Over two days, the Romell Group team walked with partners through the project vision, the  location's growth potential, and the Group's development credentials. The sessions also  outlined the partnership opportunities and support structure that Romell Group will extend  to its channel partners for the upcoming launch.

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Strong Turnout, Stronger Confidence

The event saw an overwhelming response, with a large gathering of channel partners from  across Mumbai’s western suburbs and the wider MMR attending both days. The packed  sessions and active engagement reflected the strong anticipation around The New West.

The turnout also reaffirmed the relationships Romell Group has built with the broker  community over the years. Partners responded to the Group's consistent record of delivery  and transparent dealings, which continue to make it a preferred developer to work with.

From the Sales Head

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Briyan Pinto, Sales Head, Romell Group, said, "Our channel  partners have been an integral part of Romell Group's journey, and Romell Partner Connect  was our way of bringing them into The New West story from day one. The energy and turnout  we witnessed over these two days reflect the trust we have built together. We look forward  to taking this partnership further as we move towards the launch."

What's Next

Further details of The New West will be unveiled at its official launch.

About Romell Group

30 Years of Enduring Legacy | 65+ Landmark Projects | 3,500+ Happy Families | 3 million Sq. Ft. Under Development

With a legacy spanning over three decades, Romell Group is one of Mumbai's most trusted  residential developers. Founded by Mr. Jude Romell & Mr. Dominic Romell, the Group is  renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer  satisfaction.

Romell Group is known in the market for on-time possession and a track record of delivering  homes ahead of schedule. It is a promise the Romell Group stands by: Think OC, Think  Romell.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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