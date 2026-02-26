DT
PT
Home / Business / ‘Rooh Afza’ qualifies for concessional tax rate of 4 per cent, rules Supreme Court

'Rooh Afza' qualifies for concessional tax rate of 4 per cent, rules Supreme Court

Despite being marketed as a 'sharbat', which attracts a higher tax rate of 12.5 per cent, the bench qualified it as a fruit-based beverage

Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
Tax authorities had relied on its licensing description as a 'non-fruit syrup/sharbat' under food regulations to justify the levying of 12.5 per cent VAT. Photo: iStock
Holding that marketing labels cannot dictate a product’s tax category, the Supreme Court has ruled that ‘Rooh Afza’ is a fruit-based beverage preparation intended for dilution, qualifying for a concessional tax rate of 4 per cent, despite it being marketed as a ‘sharbat’, which attracts a higher tax rate of 12.5 per cent.

Allowing the Hamdard Laboratories’ appeal, a bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan set aside the Allahabad High Court’s judgments that placed the Rooh Afza under a residuary VAT entry at 12.5 per cent.

Noting of the fact that several states, such as Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh treated ‘Rooh Afza’ as falling within fruit-based beverage entries, the top court said there was no reason for the state of Uttar Pradesh to classify it as a non-fruit drink.

“Where similarly worded entries across multiple jurisdictions have been construed in a particular manner, such uniformity assumes evidentiary value in determining commercial understanding of the product, and whether the assessee’s interpretation is at least a reasonably plausible view,” it said on Wednesday.

The bench held that “Sharbat Rooh Afza” is classifiable under Entry 103 of Schedule II, Part A of the UPVAT Act as a fruit drink/processed fruit product and is exigible to VAT at the concessional rate of 4 per cent during the relevant assessment years. The impugned judgment(s) affirming classification under the residuary entry and levy at 12.5 per cent are set aside.

Writing the judgment for the Bench, Justice Mahadevan said, “Once it is demonstrated that the product is a fruit-based beverage preparation intended for dilution and consumption, it bears a reasonable and substantial claim to classification as a “fruit drink” within Entry 103. It cannot be relegated to the residuary entry merely because it is marketed as a “sharbat.”

The bench had to examine if Rooh Afza, containing 10 per cent fruit juice along with herbal distillates and sugar syrup, should be taxed as a fruit drink (4 per cent) or as an unclassified item attracting 12.5 per cent VAT. Tax authorities had relied on its licensing description as a “non-fruit syrup/sharbat” under food regulations to justify the levying of 12.5 per cent VAT.

However, the top court applied the “essential character” test to reverse the Allahabad High Court’s verdict that placed the Rooh Afza under a residuary VAT entry at 12.5 per cent. Although sugar syrup predominates by volume, it functions as a carrier and preservative, it said, adding the beverage character, flavour, aroma, and consumer perception flow from the fruit juice and allied distillates, bringing the product within the specific “fruit drink” entry.

