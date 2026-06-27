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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Rose Merc Limited (BSE: 51115) today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of a 30.01% equity stake in Virtual Gain Technologies Private Limited, making the company a boardcontrolled subsidiary of Rose Merc. The transaction marks a significant milestone in Rose Merc's strategic expansion into India's rapidly growing fintech ecosystem.

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Virtual Gain Technologies operates through its flagship fintech brand Pezon, a technology-driven payment solutions platform catering to merchants, enterprises and businesses across India. The company provides digital payment solutions through its FIU-approved Technical Service Provider (TSP) framework and has established relationships with leading banking institutions including HDFC Bank, RBL Bank and YES BANK. Through Pezon, the company is focused on delivering secure, scalable and technology-led payment infrastructure to businesses.

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This strategic investment aligns with Rose Merc's vision of building long-term, technology-driven businesses with strong growth potential while expanding its presence in financial technology and digital commerce.

Mr. Uday Tardalkar, Chairman, Rose Merc Limited, said:

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"The acquisition of Virtual Gain Technologies is an important strategic step in our journey towards building a meaningful presence in India's fintech sector. Digital payments and financial technology continue to transform the way businesses operate, and we believe Pezon's technology platform, experienced leadership and banking ecosystem provide an excellent foundation for long-term growth. Together, we intend to build innovative, compliant and scalable financial solutions that create lasting value for customers, partners and shareholders."

Ms. Vaishali Parkar Kumar, Managing Director, Rose Merc Limited, said:

"With this acquisition now completed, we look forward to working closely with the talented team at Virtual Gain Technologies. The combination of Rose Merc's growth capital and strategic vision with Virtual's fintech capabilities creates exciting opportunities to accelerate product development, expand merchant reach and introduce next-generation payment solutions. We remain committed to building a robust fintech business while maintaining the highest standards of governance and compliance."

Mr. Amit Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, Virtual Gain Technologies, said:

"Joining hands with Rose Merc marks a defining milestone in our growth journey. From the beginning, our vision has been to simplify digital payments and empower businesses with reliable, technology-first financial solutions.

Rose Merc's strategic support and long-term outlook will help us accelerate innovation, expand our product offerings and strengthen our presence across India's fintech landscape."

Ms. Niti Trivedi, Co-Founder & CFO, Virtual Gain Technologies, said:

"This partnership is built on a shared vision of creating trusted, scalable and compliant fintech infrastructure. We are excited to leverage Rose Merc's corporate strength while continuing to focus on customer-centric innovation through the Pezon platform. Together, we aim to deliver enhanced value to merchants, banking partners and the broader digital payments ecosystem."

The acquisition reinforces Rose Merc's strategy of investing in technology-led businesses that create sustainable long-term value while enabling the Company to establish a significant presence in India's fast-growing digital financial services sector.

About Rose Merc Limited

Rose Merc Limited is a BSE-listed company focused on deploying capital into sustainable, long-term businesses across emerging sectors. The Company continues to identify strategic investments that create enduring value for stakeholders through innovation, technology and responsible governance.

About Virtual Gain Technologies Private Limited

Virtual Gain Technologies Private Limited is a fintech technology company operating through its flagship brand Pezon. The company provides digital payment solutions and technology services for businesses and financial institutions through its FIU-approved Technical Service Provider framework and is empanelled with leading banks including HDFC Bank, RBL Bank and YES BANK. Pezon focuses on delivering secure, scalable and technology-driven payment solutions for India's digital economy.

Media Contact:

Rose Merc Limited

Email: info@rosemerc.in

Website: www.rosemerc.in

Virtual Gain Technologies Private Limited

Email: info@pezon.in

Website: www.pezon.in

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