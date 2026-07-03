Rose Merc Limited Expands Global Footprint Through the 2026 Emirates Awards & Emirates Luxury Show

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Rose Merc Limited (BSE: 512115), together with its subsidiary and strategic partner Emirates Holding FZ LLC and Moda Orama Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (MOVe), is pleased to announce the 2026 edition of the Emirates Awards and Emirates Luxury Show, to be held in Dubai, UAE, in collaboration with PEZON and CineKorn Entertainment.

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Building on the outstanding success of its inaugural 2025 edition, the 2026 event is set to be significantly larger in scale, bringing together distinguished leaders and innovators from the worlds of luxury, fashion, business, entrepreneurship, real estate, entertainment, lifestyle and innovation on one international platform.

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As part of its long-term strategic vision to create globally recognised intellectual properties, Rose Merc Limited, along with Emirates Holding FZ LLC and Moda Orama Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (MOVe), continues to strengthen its presence in the global luxury, lifestyle and entertainment ecosystem through meaningful collaborations that promote innovation, creativity and cross-border business opportunities.

The prestigious two-day event will feature three flagship platforms:

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- Emirates Awards - Recognising excellence across business, entrepreneurship, fashion, luxury, entertainment and innovation.

- Emirates Luxury Show - Showcasing leading luxury brands, designers and premium lifestyle experiences.

- Business & Lifestyle Exhibition - Providing an international platform for businesses, brands and entrepreneurs to network, collaborate and expand globally.

Official Media Partnerships

The 2026 edition will benefit from extensive international media coverage through a distinguished network of leading print, television and digital media platforms, including:

- Khaleej Times

- Filmfare Middle East

- NKN MEDIA Dubai

- India TV

- Aaj Tak

- Zee TV

- ZEE5

- India Today

- Times Now

- Gulf Good News

- Pardais News

- Bol India News

- 92 HD News

- eVision

- Dubai Magazine

- SRY News

- Media Point

- CBH Times

Along with several other prominent regional and international media organisations.

This extensive media network is expected to provide exceptional international visibility for participating brands, designers, entrepreneurs, celebrities, award recipients, investors and business leaders.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Purvesh Shelatkar, Executive Director, Rose Merc Limited, said:

"The overwhelming response to the inaugural edition has encouraged us to further elevate this platform. The 2026 edition reflects Rose Merc Limited's commitment to building globally recognised intellectual properties that connect luxury, innovation, entrepreneurship and excellence while fostering meaningful international collaborations. Through this initiative, we aim to create sustainable value for our partners, participants, stakeholders and the wider business ecosystem."

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Hanif Shaikh, Chairman, Emirates Holding FZ LLC, said:

"The Emirates Awards and Emirates Luxury Show have evolved into a distinguished international platform that reflects Dubai's vision of bringing together global talent, innovation and business excellence. We are delighted to collaborate with Rose Merc Limited, Moda Orama Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (MOVe), PEZON and CineKorn Entertainment to deliver an even larger and more impactful 2026 edition. Through this initiative, we aim to foster meaningful cross-border partnerships, celebrate excellence across industries and further position the UAE as a global destination for luxury, entrepreneurship and innovation."

The event is expected to attract distinguished dignitaries, policymakers, business leaders, investors, fashion designers, luxury brands, celebrities, real estate developers and entrepreneurs from the UAE, India and several international markets.

With expanded international participation, stronger strategic partnerships and enhanced global media outreach, the 2026 Emirates Awards and Emirates Luxury Show are poised to further strengthen their position as a leading platform in the Middle East celebrating excellence across business, luxury, fashion, entrepreneurship and entertainment.

About Rose Merc Limited

Rose Merc Limited (BSE: 512115) is a diversified listed company focused on creating value through strategic investments and businesses spanning sports, media, entertainment, luxury, lifestyle and emerging growth sectors. The Company continues to expand its global presence through innovative collaborations and internationally recognised platforms that foster business growth, entrepreneurship and cross-border partnerships.

Email: info@rosemerc.in

Website: www.rosemerc.in

About Emirates Holding Group

Emirates Holding Group is a UAE-based enterprise and part of Rose Merc Ltd Group, shaping luxury and cultural narratives through high-impact platforms in fashion, real estate, and lifestyle sectors. Its flagship IP, Emirates Luxury Show, connects global creativity with regional elegance.

Email: hanif@emiratesholdinggroup.com

Website: https://www.emiratesluxuryhub.com/

About MOVe (Moda Orama Ventures Pvt. Ltd.)

A fashion and lifestyle subsidiary of Rose Merc Ltd., MOVe focuses on curating international fashion experiences, nurturing design talent, and driving IP-driven ventures across global markets.

Email: info@moveevents.in

Website: https://moveevents.in/

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