Rose Merc Ltd Backs Emirates Luxury Show - Eternal Runway and Emirates Awards in Dubai

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Publicly listed business group joins Emirates Holding FZ LLC, MOVe and Virtual Gain Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Pezon) to present a landmark fashion, business and real estate platform on 27 September 2026.

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Rose Merc Ltd, a BSE listed company on the Bombay Stock Exchange, today announced its role as an organising partner of the Emirates Luxury Show - Eternal Runway and Emirates Awards - Business and Real Estate, taking place on 27 September 2026 at Le Meridien Dubai.

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The event is organised jointly by Emirates Holding FZ LLC, Rose Merc Ltd & Moda Orama Ventures Pvt Ltd (MOVe) and is powered by Virtual Gain Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Pezon) and JOJO Limited. It will bring together royal family members, business leaders, real estate professionals, designers, celebrities, media, influencers and international guests under one platform.

Event Highlights

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* 15 international designers

* 15 celebrities and special guests

* 100 professional models

* 30 awardees

* 1,000 elite guests

* 35 luxury and real estate booths

* Millions of media and digital reach

Emirates Luxury Show - Eternal Runway

The runway will showcase international fashion, creativity and craftsmanship, connecting designers and talent with business, entertainment and global opportunities.

Expected celebrity showstoppers: Arbaaz Khan, Krushna Abhishek, Celina Jaitly, Zareen Khan, Hussain Mansoori, Terence Lewis, Salman Yusuff Khan, Abdu Rozik and Sadiq Ahmed, among others.

Featured designers: Archana Kochhar, Manali Jagtap, Moodaaz Fashion, Saif Imam, Neena Fashion, Sudha Acharya, Kanchan, Sukanova, Afroz, Ashwini and Namrata, alongside talent from Russia, Europe, the UAE and other markets.

The show will be directed by Shakir Shaikh, globally recognised as one of the leading show directors and responsible for hundreds of shows annually, supported by his international team specialising in lighting, visuals, sound, backstage management and choreography.

Emirates Awards - Business and Real Estate

The awards will recognise individuals, entrepreneurs, companies and industry leaders for excellence, innovation, leadership and contributions to business and real estate in the UAE and globally.

Supporting Dubai Tourism

The event supports Dubai's position as a global destination for tourism, luxury, culture, business and international events. It will welcome international talent, investors, media and guests while promoting Dubai's hospitality and event infrastructure in line with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) objectives.

This platform, Emirates Luxury Show, is about much more than luxury -- it celebrates unity, cultural exchange, inclusivity, women's empowerment, and the growth of business and trade. By bringing together people, brands, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from diverse backgrounds, the organisers aim to create meaningful connections, encourage collaboration and unlock new opportunities: a step towards positioning the UAE as a global leader and the ultimate destination for beauty, fashion, luxury, business and trade.

About Rose Merc Ltd

Rose Merc Ltd is a BSE listed company focused on strategic partnerships and opportunities across business, investment, lifestyle, fashion and emerging markets. Emirates Holding FZ LLC operates as part of the Emirates Holding Group and Rose Merc Limited business group, spanning events, investments, real estate, marketing, hospitality, fashion, commodities, fintech and consultancy.

About Emirates Holding Group

Emirates Holding Group is a leading conglomerate committed to fostering innovation and excellence across diverse sectors, including fashion, real estate, and business development. This should be the part of conglomerate Rose Merc Ltd.

About MOVe

Moda Orama Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (MOVe) is an events and fashion platform founded by supermodel Mr. Sudhir Padiyar, with its own state-of-the-art studio in Thane. Focused on fashion, entertainment and lifestyle, MOVe creates premium platforms and international opportunities for talent, designers and brands, connecting Indian creativity with global audiences.

About Virtual Gain Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Pezon) also a part of Conglomerate Rose Merc Ltd.

Pezon is the next-generation banking platform for startups, automating and simplifying financial operations. Built on a secure and scalable banking framework, Pezon offers instant invoice payments, efficient bulk payouts, and unified tax management, providing businesses with a future-ready financial solution that grows with them.

Leadership Perspectives

Vaishali Parkar Kumar, Managing Director of Rose Merc Ltd, said:

"We are proud to support a platform that celebrates excellence, connects industries and creates international visibility for participants and partners."

Harshee Haria, Owner, Moda Orama Ventures Pvt Ltd (MOVe) and Creative Head, Rose Merc Ltd, said:

"Emirates Luxury Show is a celebration of creativity, innovation and excellence, bringing fashion, business and entertainment together on one global platform. We aim to create meaningful connections, inspire new possibilities and showcase exceptional talent to the world."

Hanif Shaikh, Founder and Chairman of Emirates Holding Group, said:

"This event brings fashion, business, real estate and entertainment together while recognising success and creating meaningful global connections. Dubai is the ideal destination for this initiative."

Amit Singh, Managing Director of Virtual Gain Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Pezon), said:

"Pezon is proud to be associated with this prestigious event as presenting partner, bringing together fashion, business, innovation and global opportunities on one distinguished platform."

Nicole, representing Diva Agency and the Fashion Leadership Team, said:

"Eternal Runway celebrates individuality and creativity while giving designers, models and brands an international platform."

Event Information

Event: Emirates Luxury Show - Eternal Runway & Emirates Awards - Business and Real Estate

Date: 27 September 2026

Venue: Le Meridien Dubai

Organised by: Rose Merc Ltd, Emirates Holding FZ LLC, MOVe and Virtual Gain Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Pezon)

Powered by: PEZON & JOJO OTT

Media & General Inquiries

Instagram: @rosemercltd @EmiratesLuxuryShow

Website: EmiratesLuxuryhub.com

WhatsApp: +971 58 569 7911

Email id: info@rosemerc.in

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