Rose Merc Ltd Continues to Elevate Cricketing Talent: NMPL Season 3 Concludes on a Grand Note

New Delhi [India], March 26: The Navi Mumbai Premier League (NMPL) Season 3, presented by Rose Merc Ltd (RML), concluded with an exhilarating final on March 22, 2025, celebrating yet another successful season of high-intensity T20 cricket action.

This season featured eight dynamic teams from the Navi Mumbai and Thane region, battling fiercely over 16 days at Mazgaon Cricket Club, Navi Mumbai:

* Mira Bhayandar Lions

* Thane Tigers

* Kalyan Tuskers

* Vashi Warriors (Champions - NMPL Season 3)

* Ambernath Avengers

* Sanpada Scorpions

* Belapur Blasters

* Koparkhairane Titans

The final showdown between Vashi Warriors and Mira Bhayandar Lions was a thrilling contest, with Vashi Warriors emerging victorious and claiming the coveted NMPL Season 3 title. The match kept fans on the edge of their seats, showcasing the high-caliber cricket that NMPL has become known for.

Throughout the tournament, exceptional performances were witnessed from some of the most promising talents in the league, including:

* Shaun Rodrigues (Koparkhairane Titans)

* Srujan Athavale (Mira Bhayandar Lions)

* Ajay Mishra (Sanpada Scorpions)

* Vishwajit Jagdale (Thane Tigers)

* Ronanki Anilkumar (Belapur Blasters)

* Om Keshkamat (Ambernath Avengers)

* Sagar Mishra (Vashi Warriors)

* Prathamesh Dhake (Kalyan Tuskers)

As a key supporter of grassroots cricket, Rose Merc Ltd takes pride in offering a stage where young and established players alike can demonstrate their talent, compete at a high level, and gain recognition for larger platforms.

"We are proud to be associated with NMPL, which has become a breeding ground for future cricket stars," said Vaishali Parkar Kumar, Executive Director at Rose Merc Ltd (RML). "Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions in India, and NMPL remains committed to empowering aspiring cricketers, especially those from the grassroots, by providing them with the exposure and opportunities needed to propel their careers forward. "

The tournament was well received by spectators and sports enthusiasts, with matches broadcast on DD Sports and Fancode, ensuring greater visibility for the players and teams.

Shahalam Shaikh, Chairman of NMPL, remarked, "Season 3 has been a resounding success! We witnessed top-tier cricket and an incredible display of talent. With over 20 IPL and Ranji Trophy players competing in NMPL's history, this league is becoming a key stepping stone for future cricketing stars. With the continued support of Rose Merc Ltd, NMPL is set to grow even further.

The league's success further solidifies NMPL's reputation as a premier platform for rising cricket talent, and with each passing season, the competition continues to scale new heights. With Season 3 now concluded, excitement is already building for an even bigger and better Season 4!

