Patiala (Punjab) [India], November 5: Roshni Renewable LLP, a new venture promoted by seasoned professionals from Valco--one of India's top 10 aluminium industries--and Solidus Techno Power Private Limited, a leading EPC company based in Punjab, has announced a landmark initiative to set up Punjab's first giga-scale solar module manufacturing plant.

With an initial production capacity of 1.8 GW, the project represents a major step forward in boosting both Punjab's industrial ecosystem and India's renewable energy sector. The fully automated and state of art production facility will adhere to global production standards, generate substantial employment opportunities, and contribute to sustainable regional growth.

The manufacturing line will be established in collaboration with Jinchen, India's most trusted supplier of solar module manufacturing lines. The strategic partnership was formalized during the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo.

"We are proud to bring Punjab's first solar manufacturing line in partnership with Jinchen," said Mr. Ajay Gupta, representing Roshni Renewable. "This initiative not only supports India's clean energy mission but also strengthens Punjab's industrial future by creating quality employment opportunities and advancing renewable energy manufacturing capabilities."

Aligned with the Government of India's "Make in India" initiative, this project will significantly reduce dependence on imported solar components and help position India as a self-reliant clean energy supplier.

Roshni Renewable LLP is committed to fostering the growth of the renewable energy sector and driving India's journey toward sustainable, self-sufficient power generation.

