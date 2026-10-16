Rotary Club Delhi Akshar Brings Four-Day Gujarati Garba and Dandiya Celebration to East Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 16: Rotary Club Delhi Akshar is preparing to bring the festive spirit of Gujarat to East Delhi with its four-day Navratri 2026 – Gujarati Garba & Dandiya Nights, scheduled from October 16 to 19 at Aureate Banquet Hall, Yamuna Sports Complex, East Delhi-92.

The celebration will take place every evening from 8 pm to midnight, offering attendees an opportunity to participate in traditional Garba and Dandiya festivities. With the theme “Dance, Connect, Give Back,” the event aims to combine cultural celebration with a message of togetherness, social participation and community service.

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The programme will feature music and a disc jockey, with an air-conditioned venue and valet parking facilities for visitors. The celebrations will also feature Maha Aarti at 8:00 PM and 11:30 PM each day, adding a traditional devotional element to the four-day Navratri programme. The organisers aim to create an engaging festive environment where participants can enjoy the traditions of Navratri while connecting with others in the community.

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Early-booking tickets are priced at ₹1,000 per person, per day and are available through District by Zomato and BookMyShow.

Speaking about the upcoming event, CA Radhey Shyam Bansal, President, Rotary Club Delhi Akshar, said, “Our cultural traditions have a unique way of bringing people together and creating a sense of belonging. Through this Navratri celebration, we want to offer people a space to enjoy the joy of Garba and Dandiya while encouraging stronger community bonds. The message ‘Dance, Connect, Give Back’ reflects the idea that the happiness we experience during celebrations can also inspire us to make a positive contribution to society.”

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The event is being led by Rotary Club Delhi Akshar, with its office bearers and Sanyojaks overseeing the initiative. The team comprises President CA Radhey Shyam Bansal, Secretary CA Uma Shanker Goel, Treasurer Ram Sahay Bansal, and Sanyojaks Sunil Malhotra and Amit Gupta (Vrinda Papers Pvt. Ltd.).

Amit Gupta, a member of the Rotary Club Delhi Akshar organising team, said, “Festivals play an important role in strengthening community bonds and preserving our cultural traditions. Through these Garba and Dandiya Nights, we hope to create a welcoming space for people to celebrate together, build meaningful connections and embrace the spirit of giving back to society.”

The event is sponsored by Vrinda Papers Pvt. Ltd., with TS Publication serving as the media partner.

Event Information

• Name: Navratri 2026 – Gujarati Garba & Dandiya Nights

• Dates: October 16, 17, 18 and 19, 2026

• Time: 8 pm to midnight

• Maha Aarti at 8:00 PM and 11:30 PM each day

• Location: Aureate Banquet Hall, Yamuna Sports Complex, East Delhi-92

• Early-booking ticket: ₹1,000 per person, per day

• Booking information: District — https://tinyurl.com/akshar-district | BookMyShow — https://tinyurl.com/akshar-bms

• Organiser: Rotary Club Delhi Akshar

• Media Partner: TS Publication

• Event Sponsor: Vrinda Papers Pvt. Ltd.

About Rotary Club Delhi Akshar

Rotary Club Delhi Akshar conducts community-oriented initiatives and promotes fellowship and service through its activities. Through its Navratri celebration, the club seeks to combine cultural participation with its broader emphasis on community engagement and support for its service projects.

Media Contact

Name: Jayesh Jayant

Organisation: TS Publication

Phone: +91 62008 97566

Email: jayesh@truthandsocialmedia.com

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